Inside Stack Overflow’s $1.8B deal with Prosus

Leading knowledge-sharing SaaS platform Stack Overflow recently entered into an agreement to be acquired by global consumer internet group and tech investor Prosus for approximately $1.8 billion.

"Prosus’s expertise growing and nurturing communities, especially in a global context, will make our public platform even more invaluable in helping developers and technologists learn and grow,” Prashanth Chandrasekaran, CEO of Stack Overflow, tells YourStory.

As part of the deal, Stack Overflow will expand and accelerate its impact across the globe to empower the developers and technologists community, and grow the reach of its SaaS collaboration product Stack Overflow for Teams.

Founded in 2008 by Jeff Atwood and Joel Spolsky, Stack Overflow provides a public platform for developers and technologists to learn, share knowledge, get answers to their coding questions, and be a part of the community.

Globally, the gamification market in edtech stood at $50 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1,800 billion by 2023.

Suvig Sharma, Senior Director-APAC, MongoDB, and Pulkit Jain Co-founder and Product Head, Vedantu, talk about how gamification has redefined edtech and the problems startups usually face in implementing gamification elements.

India has a burgeoning need for credit. A report by Credit Suisse reveals that Indian fintech startups raised $10 billion in funding in the last decade, with digital lenders raising $2.5 billion.

In 2016, Yogi Sadana and Raman BV decided to solve the issue and founded CASHe, a digital lending startup that caters to the financial needs of professionals aged 25 to 35 years. Read more.

Democratising different investment opportunities in cryptocurrency

Serial entrepreneurs Edul Patel and Prince Arora along with Edul’s friends Rohit Goyal and Alankar Saxena believe that crypto will remain one of the largest asset classes in the world.

In 2018, they launched Mudrex as a ‘mutual fund investment’ layer for cryptos, providing simple and seamless investment products in an attempt to ‘democratise’ investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies. Read more.

Digital payments platform ﻿PhonePe﻿ has partnered with Flipkart to enable pay-on-delivery service for the ecommerce major's orders. This will help reduce personal contact while ensuring safety and drive contactless payments for customers, PhonePe said.

﻿HealthifyMe﻿ has acqui-hired the team of Under45 that gained popularity for helping people find slots for COVID-19 vaccination. The company had earlier launched Vaccinateme.in in 10 languages, which helped over eight million people to search for slots.

Amazon India announced the launch of two all-women delivery stations in Kerala in Aranmula (Pathanamthitta District) and Kodungallur (Thrissur District) and operated by Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) in an effort to increase the opportunities for women in the logistics sector.

Tech Mahindra has partnered with digital supply chain solution provider StaTwig to implement vaccine traceability platform 'VaccineLedger' globally. The companies aim to roll out a blockchain-based traceability solution for global vaccine supply chain transparency.

Prashanth Chandrasekaran, Chief Executive Officer of Stack Overflow. [Image Credit: Stack Overflow]

“Everybody knows about Stack Overflow because the information is free and accessible for every part of the process where they might have issues. About 85 percent of the world’s developers go to Stack Overflow on a weekly basis.”

— Prashanth Chandrasekaran, CEO, Stack Overflow

