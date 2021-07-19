Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 19, 2021)

﻿Lenskart﻿, the omni-channel D2C eyewear brand and a unicorn startup, has raised $220 million led by Temasek, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, and Falcon Edge Capital. This funding round takes the total capital raised by Lenskart to $315 million where global private equity player KKR had put in $95 million in a secondary transaction. Lenskart is now valued at $2.5 billion.

﻿Droom﻿ founder Sandeep Aggarwal and his family office have invested over Rs 25 crore in 18 startups, and they are looking at backing about 10 to 12 companies a year to support the burgeoning startup ecosystem in the country.

Eka.Care, a Bengaluru-based connected healthcare platform founded by former co-founders of Goibibo, has raised seed funding of $4.5 million from a clutch of leading angel and early-stage investors. The round also witnessed participation from early-stage venture capital firms – 3one4Capital, Eximius Ventures, and Speciale Invest.

Fintech startup Razorpay on Monday said it has acquired TERA Finlabs, a Bengaluru-based startup that provides technology, risk and capital solutions to enable embedded financing solutions for businesses.

TERA Finlabs is an Indian subsidiary of UK-based digital lender, GAIN Credit.