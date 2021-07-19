Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 19, 2021)
YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest startup news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Monday, July 19, 2021.
210589
https://yourstory.com
false
true
0
0
[Funding alert] Lenskart raises $220M led by Temasek and Falcon Edge
, the omni-channel D2C eyewear brand and a unicorn startup, has raised $220 million led by Temasek, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, and Falcon Edge Capital. This funding round takes the total capital raised by Lenskart to $315 million where global private equity player KKR had put in $95 million in a secondary transaction. Lenskart is now valued at $2.5 billion.
Droom founder, his family office to invest in 10 to 12 startups
founder Sandeep Aggarwal and his family office have invested over Rs 25 crore in 18 startups, and they are looking at backing about 10 to 12 companies a year to support the burgeoning startup ecosystem in the country.
[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Eka.Care raises $4.5M from angel and early-stage investors
Eka.Care, a Bengaluru-based connected healthcare platform founded by former co-founders of Goibibo, has raised seed funding of $4.5 million from a clutch of leading angel and early-stage investors. The round also witnessed participation from early-stage venture capital firms – 3one4Capital, Eximius Ventures, and Speciale Invest.
Razorpay acquires TERA Finlabs
Fintech startup Razorpay on Monday said it has acquired TERA Finlabs, a Bengaluru-based startup that provides technology, risk and capital solutions to enable embedded financing solutions for businesses.
TERA Finlabs is an Indian subsidiary of UK-based digital lender, GAIN Credit.
Edited by Anju Narayanan
Trending Now
Trending Stories
Daily Capsule
{{title}}
Latest
Updates from around the world
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform