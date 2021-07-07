Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 7, 2021)

Delhi-NCR based healthtech platform ﻿BeatO﻿, a digital care ecosystem for chronic condition management, has raised Rs 42 crore in funding led by US-based venture capital firm W Health Ventures. The funding also saw participation from PharmEasy, Merisis VP, and existing investors Orios VP, Leo Capital, and others.

Gurugram-based clean beauty personal care D2C brand Earth Rhythm has raised $1.2 million seed funding from Anicut Angel Fund, the equity arm of Anicut Capital. The seed funding will help the company to strengthen its efforts in R&D, and for product development, clinical trials, marketing, and team expansion.

He was more than a star, more than just an actor even. Dilip Kumar, or Yousuf Khan as he was born, was the legend who epitomised the composite culture of India, both in his films that explored stories of rebellion, hope and love and in his seven decades in public life. Kumar, who died on Wednesday morning at the age of 98, was the thinking, impassioned hero framed in black and white who moved on to a spectrum of roles in technicolour, his life and career a testimony to India as it grew and evolved over the decades.

Image Source: Dilip Kumar's twitter handle

Glance, a part of SoftBank-backed InMobi Group, on Tuesday said it has formed a joint venture with talent management agency Collective Artists Network to co-create and operate brands in partnership with celebrities and social media influencers. The JV company - Glance Collective - will co-create and operate multiple unique brands in partnership with top celebrities and social media influencers. Glance will hold majority ownership in the JV firm.

Nium, a Singapore-based global payments platform, on Wednesday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wirecard Forex India Pte Ltd – a foreign currency exchange, prepaid card, and remittance service provider in India. Wirecard Forex is licensed by the Reserve Bank of India as an Authorised Category II Money Exchange Dealer (AD II), and the acquisition includes Wirecard’s AD II licence.

IT major Wipro's philanthropic arm has committed an additional Rs 1,000 crore of grants over and above the Rs 1,125-crore support it had announced in the early days of the pandemic last year, its Founder Chairman Azim Premji said on Tuesday. The additional grant will be directed primarily on universal vaccination, Premji said, while speaking at the foundation day event of the Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society.