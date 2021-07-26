Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 26, 2021)

Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd (HCPL), which runs personal care brand ﻿Mamaearth﻿, on Monday said it raised $50 million (Rs 372.4 crore) in funding led by Sofina Ventures SA. The round also saw participation from existing investor Sequoia Capital India, a statement said.

HCPL had previously raised $23 million in funding, and the latest infusion has pushed the company's valuation to $730 million.

Bengaluru-based internet commerce enabler Swift has raised $2.2 million in pre-Series A funding led by Kalaari Capital with participation from existing investors FirstCheque, Indian Angel Network, and other angel investors.

Internet commerce enabler Swift will use the pre-Series A round of funding to scale engineering efforts and simplify complex business workflows across checkout, payments, and fulfilment.

Sequoia Capital has announced the launch of Sequoia Spark, a year-long programme combining capital and deep, immersive mentorship, designed to inspire more women in India and Southeast Asia to become entrepreneurs.

It also provides a series of conversations in Spark Talks with global women leaders, and company-building deep dives called Spark Studios that are open to women founders across the region.

G.O.A.T Brand Labs, the Bengaluru-based startup that accelerates the growth of D2C brands, on Monday said it raised $36 million in a Series A round through a mix of equity and debt led by Tiger Global and Flipkart Ventures.

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), a part of Anglian Omega Group of companies, is looking to invest $300-600 million (around Rs 2,232 crore - Rs 4,465 crore) in the next five to seven years in the electric mobility business as it aims to become a global brand, its chairman Uday Narang has said.

With global electric vehicles (EVs) sales expected to boom in the next 12 months, nearly 90 percent of consumers in India are willing to pay a premium for buying an EV, according to a survey by consultancy firm EY.

The EY Mobility Consumer Index (MCI), a survey of more than 9,000 respondents from 13 countries, including 1,000 respondents from India, also found that 40 percent of the respondents were ready to pay a premium of up to 20 percent. The survey concluded in the second half of July.

Bhavana Devi, the first Fencer from India to qualify for Olympics.

Bhavani Devi's Olympic debut campaign ended in a fighting second-round defeat in the women's individual sabre event, the trailblazing Indian fencer bowing out with much promise here on Monday.

The 27-year-old Bhavani, the first fencer from the country to qualify for the Olympics, began her campaign with a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi but bumped into world number three and Rio Olympic semifinalist Manon Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15.