Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 5, 2021)

Fintech startup Paytm said it will now offer loans starting from Rs 250 to Rs 1,000 as part of its buy now, pay later service, Paytm Postpaid, in addition to credit up to Rs 60,000.

The small-ticket loans will be interest-free for up to 30 days and can be used at online and offline merchant stores across the country.

In a stock exchange filing, Info Edge has notified that it has slashed the offer for sale (OFS) in the Zomato IPO by half to Rs 375 crore from the initial plan to sell shares worth Rs 750 crore.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani-led Info Edge is the largest shareholder in foodtech unicorn Zomato with an 18.55 percent stake.

Drone platform startup Skylark Drones has raised $3 million in a pre-series A funding round led by InfoEdge Ventures and IAN Fund with participation from AdvantEdge Founders, Fowler Westrup, Redstart Labs, IKP and Vimson Group.

Skylark Drones will use this latest round of funding to enhance its product offering and expand further into the overseas market.

Logistics and supply chain management integrator Locad on Monday announced $4.9 million in funding, in a seed round led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, with participation from Antler, Febe Ventures, Foxmont, Global Founders Capital, Gokongwei Family, and Hustle Fund.

Locad provides a simple yet scalable end-to-end solution to power brands and retailers who are riding the burgeoning wave of ecommerce growth across Southeast Asia.

One of Furlenco's signature products.

Furniture rental firm Furlenco has raised Rs 1,000 crore in a mix of debt and equity as part of its latest funding round led by Zinnia Global Fund. Existing investors CE-Ventures and Lightbox Ventures also participated in this round.

The new fundraise will cater to much larger audiences with more tailored solutions and brand new offerings, while focusing on sustainability at the core of the business.

Gurugram-based document execution platform Leegality has raised pre-Series A funding led by IIFL Securities Capital Enhancer Fund. Existing investors including Mumbai Angels also participated in the round.

While the funding amount has not been disclosed, Leegality said it will be using the freshly infused capital to expand its team in key departments to accelerate product development and deepen enterprise adoption of its solution.