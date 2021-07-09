Tinder: Not just a dating app any more

Good morning!

Tinder is much more than just a dating app, according to Taru Kapoor, General Manager, India, Tinder and Match Group.

More than half of Tinder’s users are in the 18-25 age bracket, and over 90 percent of the app’s users are between the ages of 18 and 30.

She reveals that people have not just found romantic connections and friendships through the app but also important resources.

From co-founders, employees, designers, accountants, and band members, to even plasma and blood donors during COVID-19 second wave — the app is fostering human connections of all kinds.

“Tinder is what you make of it. Especially the younger folks, they are a creative hacker generation, that’s what I call them. They will take it and make a platform and a tool of what they want to do and we see those stories every single day,” Taru said while appearing on YourStory’s Human Beyond Resources show.

Editor’s Pick: App Friday

Ever since the rise of audio streaming apps, India has witnessed a boom in audio consumption across podcasts, audiobooks, original audio series, talk shows, etc., over the last two years. Various reports estimate that India has 150 million daily listeners.

One of the defining trends in the audio-streaming sector is community engagement. Riding on the wave is homegrown social music app Humit. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

A healthtech startup providing pre and post-surgical care

With over seven years of experience in global healthcare systems, Prem Sharma found a serious gap when it comes to aftercare. Many patients he spoke with needed acute care after undergoing surgery or another major procedure, and they said that they were told very little about the rules and instructions for postoperative care.

This was the tipping point for the serial entrepreneur as he realised the severity of the situation, and joined the MIT incubator in late 2018, marking the official start of ﻿DayToDay Health﻿. Read more.

Image Credits : YS Design Team

News & Updates

Zomato has priced the initial public offering of its shares between Rs 72-76 apiece, up from the expected Rs 70-72, which will help it raise Rs 9,375 crore. The subscription will open on July 14 and close on July 16.

Ola will soon commence the production of electric scooters at its factory in Tamil Nadu, Ola Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said. Ola had announced a Rs 2,400-crore investment last year for setting up its first electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu.

The online commerce industry is projected to reach $188 billion in 2025 from $64 billion last year, with growing consumer preference to buy on digital marketplaces, according to a report by FICCI.

The RBI recently notified the inclusion of retail and wholesale trade under the MSME category, which is expected to help 2.5 crore retail and wholesale traders. The revised guidelines will also allow them to register on the Udyam portal for MSMEs.

Bajaj Healthcare Limited recently said it received a license from DRDO to manufacture and market its 2-DG drug to treat COVID-19. The company said that the 2-DG drug helps in the faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces their dependence on supplemental oxygen.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“I think humanity at its core is great, human beings actually like helping each other for most parts… Tinder becomes just the tool and the facilitator.”

— Taru Kapoor, General Manager, India, Tinder and Match Group

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!