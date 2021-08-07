7 factors behind the funding bonanza in 2021

The 2021 Indian startup funding bonanza continues. This year, startups have, so far, raised almost $20 billion in funding, saw 20 new unicorns, and witnessed two IPOs — Zomato and Nazara. And it’s only August.

In July alone, the Indian startup ecosystem raised almost $10 billion (including a mega-round of $3.6 billion raised by Flipkart), and added three new unicorns to its cap — almost equal to the total funding raised in the first six months of 2021, and more than the entire amount raised in 2020.

This increase in capital inflow is largely due to growing investor confidence in a more mature Indian startup ecosystem with more seasoned returning entrepreneurs, amidst a rise in more global innovations and solutions being built.

With more and more startups leveraging the ‘pandemic induced opportunity’, investors are not shying away to take risks and invest large sums of money in Indian startups.

This year has seen an increase in interest from global investors like Tiger Global and SoftBank.

Sanjay Mehta, Partner at 100X.VC, says, “This H1 funding has marked a historic high point for Indian investors.”

Read more to see the key factors boosting investor and founder confidence in 2021.

The Interview

From using capital optimally to improving the health of Indians with home-based healthcare services, Deepak Sahni, Co-founder and CEO, Healthians, talks about the startup’s growth journey in this episode of Build & Grow: Money Matters, in association with HSBC.

Editor’s Pick: Indian craft beer brands vs COVID-19

Most craft beer brands saw a significant drop in revenue when COVID-19 hit India. The damage was seemingly irreversible. Or was it?

This International Beer Day, read how these craft beer brands survived one of their most challenging phases. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

This Vadodara startup is building charging infrastructures for EVs

In an increasingly aware world, concerted efforts are being taken to shift to electric vehicles. And one of the critical requirements in this transition is the presence of the right infrastructure.

Towards this, Vadodara-based CHARGE+ZONE is ensuring the availability and accessibility of a network of charging points for electric vehicles. Read more.

News & Updates

Chiratae Ventures closed its fourth fund, which was oversubscribed by 25 percent amid the funding boom in the startup ecosystem.

Nasdaq-listed tech firm Trimble announced the formation of Trimble Ventures that will set up a $200 million (about Rs 1,482.3 crore) venture fund to invest in early and growth-stage innovative companies.

The Reserve Bank of India expects to come out with a model for operations of fiat digital currencies by the end of the year. RBI is internally evaluating the possibility of introducing a fiat digital currency, going into aspects like its scope, technology, distribution and validation mechanism.

The Software Technology Parks of India (﻿STPI﻿) launched the second edition of CHUNAUTI to boost promising tech startups in Tier-II cities, with a special focus on women entrepreneurs. The online challenge will accept applications under NGIS till August 31.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“We are also starting to see a lot of the startups do well, and witnessing an IPO boom. So, money will continue to circulate in the Indian startup ecosystem as founders/CXOs plough back money. All of this is only good news for the startup founder going forward.”

— Sajith Pai, Director, Blume Ventures

