READY TO MEET THE DEMANDS OF YOUR DAY

With a new compact design, AMD RyzenTM powered HP ProBook 405 Series G8 Laptop PCs deliver commercial performance, security features, and durability to professionals at growing companies who move from desk to meeting room to home. Together with AMD RyzenTM 5000 Series processors, this newest generation of trusted HP ProBooks deliver high-performance and long battery life needed to get business done.

ELEVATING BUSINESS COMPUTING

POWERFUL PORTABILITY.

The power-efficient processing offered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors enable consistently longer lasting battery life in HP ProBooks versus the competition. For example, the HP ProBook 435 delivers up to four hours longer battery life than the HP ProBook 430.

Powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors, the HP ProBook x360 435, 445, 455 G8 are full-featured, thin and light notebooks with essential commercial features.

MULTI-LAYERED SECURITY PROTECTION

Your growing business requires the protection of a PC with commercial-grade security features. AMD RyzenTM powered HP ProBooks are enhanced with security and privacy from the BIOS up.

• HP SURE START4 for AMD – self-healing BIOS that automatically recovers from attacks or corruption without IT or user intervention.

• AMD SECURE PROCESSOR – integrated on-chip security processor designed to help protect sensitive data.

• MODERN ARCHITECTURE – thoughtfully designed to help address today’s more sophisticated attack.

THIN AND LIGHT DESIGN

