Bharat Biotech's Covaxin effective against Delta Plus variant of COVID-19: Study

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin (BBV152) is effective against Delta Plus (AY.1) variant of the coronavirus, according to a study published in biorxiv by the Indian Council of Medical and Research (ICMR).

"Here, we have evaluated the IgG antibody titer and neutralising potential of sera of COVID-19 naive individuals full doses of BBV152 vaccine, COVID-19 recovered cases with full dose vaccines and breakthrough cases post-immunisation BBV152 vaccines against Delta, Delta AY.1 and B.1.617.3.," the study said.

The recent emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 Variant B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant with its high transmissibility has led to the second wave in India.

Covaxin, a whole-virion inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine used for mass immunisation in the country, showed a 65.2 per cent protection against the Delta variant in a double-blind, randomised, multi-centre, phase 3 clinical trial.

Subsequently, Delta has further mutated to Delta AY.1, AY.2, and AY.3.

Of these, AY.1 variant was first detected in India in April 2021, and subsequently from 20 other countries as well, the study said.

The study is a pre-print, and has not been peer reviewed.

Covaxin demonstrated 77.8 percent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 percent protection against the B.1.617.2 Delta variant, Bharat Biotech had said while concluding the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase3 trials on July 3.

Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, said, "The successful safety and efficacy readouts of Covaxin as a result of conducting the largest-ever COVID vaccines trials in India establishes the ability of India and developing world countries to focus towards innovation and novel product development. We are proud to state that innovation from India will now be available to protect global populations."

Director-General of ICMR, Balram Bhargava, said, "I am delighted to note that Covaxin, developed by ICMR and BBIL under an effective public-private partnership, has demonstrated an overall efficacy of 77.8 percent in India's largest COVID-19 Phase-3 clinical trial thus far. Our scientists at ICMR and BBIL have worked tirelessly to deliver a truly effective vaccine of highest international standards."

