CXO Diaries: Meet the leaders thriving amidst a crisis

2020 was the year of survival and even though the pandemic presented challenges for entrepreneurs, it also gave them a chance to be their best — from moving past their comfort zones to becoming agile problem solvers.

Amidst the fear of losing teams, competitive edges or even their business, some of them have risen to the challenge only to emerge stronger than ever. As new business models emerge from the crisis, these leaders are the nexus for an emerging ecosystem that's built for the future. A lot will change and so must leadership.

So, what is the secret formula for winning leaders? What's next for consumers, employees and companies in the years ahead?

To explore this and more, NxtGen, a leader in the space of Datacenter and cloud-based services, and VMWare presents the CXO Diaries. Powered by YourStory, the series of ‘townhalls’ will bring together top decision-makers from growth-stage companies and large enterprises in India.

A sneak peek into the future of leadership

Over the next six months, the series will bring together 20+ accomplished leaders and 10,000+ attendees to discuss tried-and-tested best practices to lead a successful organisation.

For these leaders, leadership is not just about profits but about building a sustainable internal culture. Each leader is unique and each one has a story to tell.

The series will cover a plethora of topics including the importance of mental health in the workplace, unlocking India’s potential to become a $1 trillion digital economy, accelerating digital transformation, workload possibilities across the hybrid cloud, how to create and scale an amazing culture for a remote workforce, among others.

Tune in to the first episode on digital transformation

The first episode in the series themed 'Leaving no stone unturned in digital transformation' will take place on August 30, 2021 at 4 PM.

Digital transformation has been fast raked at an incredibly rapid rate, thanks to the pandemic. According to a recent report by McKinsey, the global digital transformation market is projected to grow from $469.8 billion in 2020 to $1,009.8 billion by 2025. A report by IDG also states that 89 percent of all companies have already adopted a digital-first business strategy or plan to do so.

To share valuable insights on this, the episode will feature global industry leaders such as S Ganesh Kumar, COO of Lifestyle Business at Raymond Group; Abhay Johorey, Head of Digital Strategy at ICICI Bank; Ramneek Khurana, Co-founder and Head of Product & Technology at Lenskart; Saragur Srihari, Head of Digital Transformation at NxtGen, and will be moderated by Madanmohan Rao, Research Director, YourStory.

The panelists will delve into the following:

Technologies on the bleeding edge of digital transformation efforts

Best ways to budget the transformation

How to get employees to embrace the change

The importance of skills roadmap in the organisation

Tips for non-digital companies to move at the speed of digital natives

How to measure the success of digital transformation efforts

