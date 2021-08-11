Engagement, enhancement, empowerment – 35 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

It's not the technology that makes the world tick, but the application of the technology. - Monish Darda, Icertis

Agility means the ability to innovate, harness various technologies and integrate them across multiple solutions. - N Manish, Wipro

As the digital space becomes competitive, we envision brands shifting from a rule-based tool to an intelligent platform that empowers marketers and product owners with AI-driven insights and optimisation. - Raviteja Dodda, MoEngage

2020 transformed the world of B2B sales and fundamentally changed the way B2B selling and buying gets done. - Abhijeet Vijayvergiya, Nektar.ai

A vast majority of the world's business communications happen through emails. It is a ubiquitous platform that isn't used by one company. - Bhavin Turakhia, Titan

For a long time, drone technology was limited to military applications. But now, commercial drones are rising with many industries adopting them aggressively. - Rishabh Verma, UrbanMatrix Technologies

Using CCTV and dash cameras at scale can provide proper law enforcement with video evidence of traffic violations, to identify number plates and issue fines to the registered driver of the vehicle. - Chetna Naidoo, Safe Cams

As commercialisation of digital therapeutics starts taking shape, DTx will become an integral piece of all healthcare systems in the future, while episodic care will phase out. - Abhishek Shah, Wellthy Therapeutics

Roughly two out of three adults feel that they don’t sleep well, and there are less than 1,000 sleep therapists across the globe. - Tammie Siew, Revery

With the digitisation of the healthcare industry, we now have troves of information on our health locked in electronic silos. - Sachin Saxena, Innovaccer

Technology has enabled healthcare to speed up diagnosis and improve patient care, but has largely neglected the issues of tedious and cumbersome benefits access and onboarding. - Yogesh Agarwal, Onsurity

Banking needs to meet customers where they are, and serve them in the most intuitive manner possible. - Ashish Dave, Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India)

At a time when inflation is destroying wealth around the world, bitcoin protects the wealth of people and allows them greater freedom and ownership over their future. - Trevor Owens, Stacks Accelerator

[Banks] need to redefine customer experiences, take a mobile-first view, develop a personalised strategy and partner with the right technology platforms. - Vishal Rally, Tata Teleservices

We are the world’s largest cash economy and an ATM deficient country at the same time. The current cash withdrawal mechanisms are inadequate to satisfy the extensive demand for cash across the country. - Amit Narang, PayMart

Wealth management in the country needs to be democratised, embraced, and adopted by all. - Varun Sridhar, Paytm Money

E-Digital insurance presents a huge opportunity, both in Indian and international markets, given the demographics and penetration levels in many other countries. - Khaled al Muhairy, Evolvence Capital

Any education institutes that do not provide a state-of-the-art "Digital Campus" experience will be left behind over the next decade. - Amit Somani, Prime Venture Partners

Today’s Gen-Z students and the upcoming Gen-Alpha kids are digital natives and far more technically savvy than any generation previously and expect a similar experience in a campus environment. - Hemant Sahal, CollPoll

Encouraging education and engagement with the younger generation around investing in the stock market is essential. - Andrew Reader, Velo Partners

Engineering education and upskilling outside of computer science have seen very little digital disruption over the last two decades. - Anand Prasanna, Iron Pillar

The education space is a very underinvested sector. So, a lot more needs to be done in the space, and technology is just starting to make an intervention. - Anita Kishore, BYJU’S

What bothers parents more is the fact that they can’t be a part of their child’s maths learning after a certain grade. That’s when they start looking for tutors. - Nirmal Shah, Countingwell

With the use of technology, kirana stores are delivering quality products with ease. This reiterates the fact that future kirana stores will be connected, digital, and engaging. - Prasanna Kumar, VilCart

Today, India houses over 800 D2C brands which have garnered immense interest from the VC community. - Ashvin Chadha, Anicut Angel Fund

Ecommerce has played a pivotal role in taking the local seller ecosystem to a pan-India customer base. - Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

What changed dramatically in the last 6-12 months is the fast pace of tech adoption in customer's life, recognition of the value that tech startups are creating by the public market, as well as low cost of capital globally coupled with limited alternate attractive geographies or asset class. - Rahul Chowdhri, Stellaris Venture Partners

Rural consumers have no option to pre-plan their travel and have to run to multiple operators for different kinds of travel needs. - Sonu Sood, Travel Union

Every skin is unique with different goals. There is a plethora of products available in the Indian market and majority of people are playing hit and trial games with them. - Sharmila Gayathri Chalasani, GlaMate

Around 850 million Indians below the age of 35 are looking at financial stability. This is achievable via learning, upskilling, and upgrading in the language of their comfort. - Pulkit Sharma, Khabri

At present, the government has no plan to block any social media platform in the country. - Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT

English is a prerequisite for most jobs in the service industry and young Indians are very often at an unfair disadvantage due to a lack of access to effective training. - Arshan Vakil, enguru

The government of Victoria has invested heavily in the digital games industry for the past 25 years – more than any other state in Australia. - Joe Brinkmann, Film Victoria

Multiplayer games are increasingly preferred and are becoming popular due to the strong community connection and social interactivity. - Afsar Ahmad, Gameberry Labs

Mid-sized organisations, with around 500-700 employees, often face severe competition during hiring and are unable to retain talent. Their drop rate is very high despite good projects. - Vinod John, BluElement Technologies

Startups and small businesses are fundamentally changing how they operate based on digital-first tools and services that are displacing the traditional, slow and human-intensive services across every category. - Swapnil Shinde, Zeni

