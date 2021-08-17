Driving forward India’s EV revolution

In the past few months, even as Bengaluru was slowly recovering from the brutality inflicted by COVID-19, about 140 km away, at a large factory spread across 500 acres of land, there is hope being engineered.

More precisely, around 4,000 workers have been toiling away relentlessly to ensure Ola Future Factory is ready to manufacture its first batch of two million electric vehicle (EV) scooters by 2021-end and spearhead India's green revolution -- a promise that seemed a tad audacious when Ola Co-Founder and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal initially announced the company's ambitious plan to lead India's EV revolution nearly four years ago.

And that's the bold dream, powered by a relentless drive to disrupt and take on challenges, that has shaped Bhavish Aggarwal's pursuit of defining the future of mobility.

He did it in 2010 when Ola first started its ride-hailing business. And now in 2021, he is doing it again with Ola's Mission Electric, where he envisions all two-wheelers in India will be EVs by 2025.

The Interview

In this episode of C-Suite, Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness, recounts how the integration of Heinz India played out in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Editor’s Pick: Techie Tuesday

‘4420’ is an ordinary number by all measures. But for Anil Kumar, Chief Technology Officer at ToneTag, the number has haunted him all his life. It was how much Anil earned at his first job after he completed his Bachelors in Technology from an engineering college in Rajasthan.

But, in a lot of ways, the number has also motivated him, forced him to work harder, break free of moulds, and, most importantly, introduced him to the love of his life — software. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

How Castler safely parks your money and facilitates transactions

The need for a secure transacting ecosystem has never been more important. Monetary crimes and online frauds like phishing, account hacking, or transaction discrepancy have been on a constant rise and regularly claim victims amidst the growing digital payment environment.

Amidst this, Escrow-as-a-Service (EaaS) has started gaining traction as businesses look for safe and secure transactions, especially in the context of increasing foreign investments, and more. Delhi-based digital escrow platform Castler has been creating a strong space for itself in this market. Read more.

News & Updates

Dream Sports has acquired Rolocule Games, a Pune-based mobile games developer. Post-acquisition, Rolocule will be rebranded as Dream Game Studios, and founder Rohit Gupta will lead Dream Game Studios, focusing on premium interactive gaming experiences on mobile.

ParaFit, an online collaborative health and nutrition company, has acquired Blufit, Delhi-NCR’s Ketogenic diet delivery service, for an undisclosed value. The acquisition will help expand its market share and increase its revenue potential.

C-CAMP is inviting innovators, startups, and students to participate in the 2021 edition of its annual event National Bio Entrepreneurship Competition. The applications for the event will close on September 16.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola

“For us to be a leader in the world, we have to lead the technologies of the future to build them in India. We have to build world-class products from India, and I believe, Indians have the best talent and access to capital and now the market. It is with that vision that we started Ola Electric.”

— Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and Group CEO, Ola

