Freshworks’ RE: SOLVE to push for business growth with digital-first customer experiences

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a game-changer for businesses across the globe, leading them to push their boundaries and explore new opportunities when the odds are stacked against them. The paradigm shift in the world order has also had a profound impact on consumer behaviour and the way they interact with brands.

Given the uncertainty around them, consumers are prioritising the speed, ease and seamless user experiences of digital channels over traditional approaches that most brands are used to. Sensing the pulse of the consumer, businesses are veering towards digital-first solutions to not just gain a competitive advantage but also to stay agile and innovate faster.

As more brands embrace digital-first strategies for customer experience and engagement, their interest has paved the way for accelerated adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and modern messaging. Be it AI chatbots interacting with clients to self-service solutions, digital innovation has transformed customer interactions by boosting efficiency of client servicing teams. According to a Gartner survey, two-thirds of all customer experience projects across the globe will be leveraging IT by 2022.

Freshworks’ ‘RE:SOLVE’ summit is an event that aims to bring together multiple stakeholders of the Indian startup ecosystem and catalyse the digital reinvention of customer experiences and ensure customer delight.

The event will be organised on August 26, 2021 and will include insightful sessions featuring Freshworks’ marquee customers where these brands will share their growth journeys while deploying the SaaS platform’s future-ready solutions.

What’s in store for you

The audience can expect a front-row seat to a host of engaging discussions featuring leaders from successful startups like Byju’s, Dunzo, Lenskart and PhonePe and learn about the best practices and strategies that can help them unlock growth with customer experience.

Also, it will be streamed live simultaneously across India, Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The speakers which will be participating in the session are Vidyanand Krishnan, Chief Customer Officer, Dunzo; Marcus Terry, Head of CX Strategy, PhonePe; Ramneek Khurana, Co-Founder and Head of Product, Lenskart; Mohnish Jaiswal, VP of Operations, Byju’s; Pradeep Rathinam, Chief Customer Officer, Freshworks; Alex Huntley, Head of Customer Experience, Booktopia and Allian Marie Sheila Garcia, Business Process Innovations Consultant, 7-Eleven Philippines.

The virtual event has been divided into six sessions and three masterclasses. The mand sessions will cover three distinct tracks:

Digital CX for mobile apps: The track would kickstart with a panel discussion featuring PhonePe's Marcus Terry on how AI chatbots are powering contactless customer service in the country. The second panel discussion of this track would put the spotlight on how companies can ace mobile-first customer service, where Dunzo's Vidyanand Krishnan will be taking the audience through the startup's journey in shaping user experiences. The last event of the track would take the audience through the best practices for building an optimal decision tree for chatbots. Customer service as a profit-centre: In the second track, the audience will get to know all about reinventing customer experience, right from sales to support from the point of view of Byju’s Mohnish Jaiswal. The other panel discussion will see 7-Eleven Philippines’ Allian Marie Sheila Garcia talk about how the company’s contact centre is helping drive revenue by building robust customer relationships. Lastly, a masterclass would introduce the audience to the frameworks for calculating the ROI of a customer service. Modern customer service architecture: In the first discussion of the third track, Lenskart's Ramneek Khurana will talk about the nuances of customer service for omnichannel retail businesses. The second discussion would gauge how WhatsApp is emerging as the new toll-free tool for customer service. A masterclass would also be introducing the participants to getting started with WhatsApp APIs.

Are you interested in knowing more about how digital innovation can be leveraged for boosting customer experience? Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts!