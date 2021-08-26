The good, bad, ugly of hybrid learning

The pandemic has brought about several widespread changes, especially when it comes to learning. When schools shut due to restrictions, millions of students across the world shifted to online classes.

However, as uncertainty still looms large, many schools have shifted to a hybrid model of education, with online resources replacing certain portions of the syllabus that would otherwise have been taught in the classroom.

It brings certain flexibility, enabling educators to rethink how a course is taught, how students access study material and interact with instructors and other learners.

“It also creates the possibility of holding classes with mixed groups, providing a personalised teaching-learning experience for both students and the teachers,” says Shashi Banerjee, Director of Education, Shiv Nadar School. But there are several drawbacks as well.

Hybrid learning has also opened up several avenues for the growth of edtech startups. Last year, online education startups in India raised a record $2.2 billion in funding, with the sector becoming the most funded by deal value for the first time.

Between January and August 3, 2021, edtech has been among the top three funded sectors in India, raising $1.9 billion across 80 deals, according to YourStory Research.

The Interview

For most Indian families, it is more feasible to hire a driver for outstation trips than to have a full-time driver. DriveU is an on-demand driver services platform catering to that need by providing professional drivers.

From completing two million successful drives to automating 90 percent of its processes, Ashok Shastry, Co-founder and COO of DriveU, talks about its growth journey.

Editor’s Pick: 100x Entrepreneur Podcast

Tanmai Gopal started Hasura as a food delivery platform but soon realised that it can help developers build, develop, and scale their apps.

A YourStory Tech30 startup, Hasura's focuses on backend development and building a stronger ecosystem. In the first year alone, the platform saw two million downloads. It saw 100 million downloads in the second year and is on track to add another 300 million this year. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Solving for kiranas

The pandemic-induced lockdowns have led to a shift in consumer behaviour towards digitisation. Rural internet users in India surpassed urban internet users by 10 percent in 2020, at 227 million.

Helping small businesses in their digital transformation, Akanksha Hazari launched LoveLocal in January 2020. Today, it caters to more than 51,000 retailers, most of which are local kirana shops from grocery to medicine to daily item needs, and over 2.5 lakh customers across 35 cities in over 1,000 pin codes. Read more.

News & Updates

﻿Prime Venture Partners ﻿has announced the close of its Fund IV of $100 million, with a first close of $75 million (Rs 556 crore). Prime Venture Partners had raised $72 million in 2018, the second fund of $46 million in 2015, and an $8 million first fund in 2012.

The Indian retail segment has its own uniqueness, and the country is one of the most exciting markets globally that is poised to grow to over a trillion dollars by 2025, according to Walmart Inc President and CEO Doug McMillon.

﻿CoinDCX﻿ said it has joined the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) to actively support the advancement of advertising standards within India’s cryptocurrency and digital asset industry, thereby promoting transparency and building public confidence in the space.

The government launched the “Startup Accelerators of MeitY for pRoduct Innovation, Development and growth (SAMRIDH)” programme. MeitY will support 300 startups and provide seed funding, mentorship, and market access to create 100 unicorns out of the selected startups.

