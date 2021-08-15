Independence Day 2021: PM Modi on startups and unicorns becoming wealth creators

On the 75th Independence Day celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the importance of 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Focussing on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas, PM Modi called for the building of a new India, marking the beginning of the year-long celebrations 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Addressing the nation from Red Fort, New Delhi, in his eighth Independence Day speech as the Prime Minister, Modi said - "We have to ensure we meet our goal of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence."

Appreciating the growth of startups in the country, he said,

"Today, several startups have come across various sectors, in Tier 1- Tier towns. They are becoming wealth creators and are seeing their market value increase despite the Covid pandemic."

Focussing strongly on startups, Modi said, the startups of yesterday are today's unicorns.

He also announced the setting up of a National Hydrogen Mission to make India the new global hub of green hydrogen. He said - "As we celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, we also have to ensure that India becomes self-reliant in energy production."

Focussing strongly on Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Modi said- "We export over three billion worth of mobile phones in the world. We need to ensure that products made out of India are of the best quality."

PM Modi also lauded the olympic players, and the frontline workers who continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.