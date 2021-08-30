Inside AppsFlyer, the $2 billion app analytics powerhouse

Global mobile marketing powerhouse AppsFlyer has a very simple motto — ‘make good choices’. Good choices, it believes, come from “good insights”.

And that is what the decade-old SaaS company provides its 8,000+ technology partners and 12,000+ brands, through its app analytics platform.

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2011 (and now headquartered in San Francisco), AppsFlyer became a unicorn in January 2020, after raising a Series D round of $210 million led by General Atlantic.

“At a $1.6 billion valuation, AppsFlyer has become the first and only unicorn in the attribution category,” Co-founder and CEO Oren Kaniel wrote in an official blog post.

Oren believes that customers are the “lifeblood” of AppsFlyer. “It starts and ends with customers,” Oren tells YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma in an exclusive interview.

The result: Today AppsFlyer is one of the fastest-growing SaaS startups in the world, and one of the top five such companies in the US. The $2 billion-company’s ARR has crossed $200 million.

Editor’s Pick: Lessons for MSMEs from COVID-19

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector, which is regarded as the backbone of India’s economy, is still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost 82 percent of them continue to see negative business impact, as per a Dun & Bradstreet report.

As tens of millions of homegrown MSMEs endeavour to get their customers and cash flows in order, entrepreneurs dwell on the key lessons they learnt from the Black Swan event. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

This military simulation gaming startup lets civilians go to war

As a child, Manu Malagatti often accompanied his cop father to train in shooting. He aspired to become a policeman himself but was also a passionate gamer. In 2017, he decided to club his fondness for guns and games to launch CRAIC Entertainment with cousin Arjun Bandi.

Bengaluru-based CRAIC Entertainment has developed Tactical Arenas, an offline platform for people to experience military simulation sports. This activity strives to realistically simulate the experience of armed combat “anytime, anywhere, and anyhow”. Read more.

News & Updates

﻿Grofers﻿’ 10-minute delivery in 10 cities has met with criticism after netizens took to social media, alleging the service will push riders to drive fast and break traffic rules to deliver groceries in 10 minutes, increasing the plight of gig workers with regards to compensation and dignity of labour.

Zerodha﻿ has announced a 'Get Healthy' programme for its employees and will incentivise employees with a one-month salary as a bonus and a lucky draw of Rs 10 lakh for people meeting their health goals.

Bhavinaben Patel became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off with a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles table tennis Class 4 final here.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“Look at companies that were extremely successful, but have now vanished. Blackberry, for example. Companies that continue to walk in the same direction even though the market has significantly changed won’t exist.”

— Oren Kaniel, Co-founder and CEO, AppsFlyer

