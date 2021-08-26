JGI Accelerator programme demo day: These 15 startups are reinventing retailtech and medtech spaces

Jain University Incubation Centre today hosted demo day for the second cohort of startups under its JGI Accelerator programme. The programme is supported under NIDHI Accelerator Scheme by NSTEDB, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, and Jain University (Deemed-to-be University).

While initially planned as a six-month-long physical programme, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns, it had to be redesigned as a virtual programme and extended to nine months.

The JGI Accelerator programme received 100+ applications from retailtech and medtech startups from across India. As Nayaz Ahmed, COO, Jain University Incubation Centre shared, initially, 21 startups were selected out of which 16 went through the acceleration programme, while 15 made it through the programme as one of the selected startups had to shut down its operations.

The startups underwent the ‘needs assessment survey’ and the programme modules were adjusted as per the needs of the participating startups. The assessment was done to understand the expectations of the startups and their current knowledge about their business to help ensure that the programme structure was aligned to the end objective as well as helped startups achieve their goals.

The startups went through both, one-on-one and group mentoring sessions from different coaches and mentors across areas such as design thinking, customer acquisition, funding strategy, and more.

During the demo day, 15 startups presented a four-minute pitch explaining their idea, target audience, business model, and more.

Daniel Kozlov, Partner GVA at Moscow said, “It has been a long journey due to COVID -19 and other challenges. But it was always good when you find your folks standing till the end.”

He further added that India created more than 30 unicorns during the pandemic that show the potential of Indian startups.

Here’s a look at the 15 startups that participated on the demo day:

Pocketbill Software Labs Pvt Ltd: PocketBILL is a canned software product developed and marketed by DWEB. It is made with years of expertise on billing solutions across various sectors and is targetted at new startups to adopt. It offers other services such as customised software development, digital marketing, Search Engine Optimisation, Open Source Customisation, and KPO services.

Enext Cloud Technologies Pvt Ltd: An AI-powered technology automation platform, it helps developers, enterprises build apps faster without writing code, as well as provides benefits such as custom software development, cloud application development, SaaS development, software testing, application development, strategic planning among others.

Abhishari Pvt Ltd (Saahihain): SaahiHain is a social commerce startup that aims to provide a cost-effective platform for local businesses to offer their products and reach social users effectively. The brand is the result of an initiative to remove technology barriers for the local businesses and make them discoverable on digital platforms. The approach is simple – connecting buyers with various vendors through digital Haat Bazaar and offering the same experience as offline stores.

Rajanya Guha (middle left) with her SaahiHain co-founder Arijit Mukherjee (middle right) and SaahiHain team

Nutri Paradise Food LLP: The startup is operating in the convenient-functional-therapeutic foods space and aims to make therapeutic food convenient and enjoyable for patients.

Farmcent Agri Solution Pvt Ltd: Farmslocal is built with a vision to sustain the farming community in India. It aims to empower marginal farmers with market access and best agronomy practices. Through its platform, farmers get access to their pool of end consumers, which the startup says helps in increasing their household income by at least 20 percent and reduces the risk of market variations and dependency on middlemen. The platform helps to directly collect crops from farmers and sells them to retailers and wholesalers. They carry out both B2B and B2C operations, and claim to assure delivery within 60 minutes.

Camfyvision Innovations Pvt Ltd: Camfyvision is a facial recognition company and a video analytics solution provider offering 55+ features in video analytics supported by AI. It developed intelligent Computer Vision algorithms using the combination of AI and Deep Learning.

Shopgro Private Ltd: With an aim to provide a level-playing field for local retailers, Shopgro makes simple retail technology products to enable the next billion users to use them. It organises product data and makes it discoverable, as well as making it convenient to list all products online irrespective of how small or big the shop is. It enables vendors to connect their barcode scanner to their Get Lookup device and lists the products online instantly.

Appiva Software Pvt Ltd: AppiVa is building a sales automation platform ezTask.io, which focuses on reducing non-productive tasks and efforts incurred by the field sales team in capturing operations information in the CRM. EzTask.io claims to enhance the productivity of the field sales team by up to 30 percent.

Onegen Healthcare Pvt Ltd: Its flagship product, Lens and Meds is a startup that aims to provide all medical amenities and lenses under one roof. Available both online and offline, They are sourced directly from manufacturers and provided to the aggregator stores and their in-house pharmacy. They are aiming to become India’s top super healthcare chain that consistently provides medical and optical, diagnostics and insurance solutions, along with telemedicine.

Cognixa Technologies Pvt Ltd: A drone technology startup based in India, Cognixa runs under the brand name Aiotize. It develops and builds AI-based business intelligence and business automation solutions to make the work environment reliable, stable, and versatile. All the products/solutions are developed in-house, thus they are platform-independent.

Medorna Health Systems Pvt Ltd: It is an ecommerce platform for medical requirements and equipment for all healthcare organisations in hospitals.

Size N Fit Pvt Ltd: Size n Fit is ecommerce add-on that helps shoppers find the apparel that fit them. Their simple plug-in uses customers’ height, weight and body shape, or a favourite brand, as a reference and provides the most accurate size and fit recommendations.

Decimi Technologies Pvt Ltd: It runs the brand Sabka Mandi which is an intuitive and easy-to-use online ordering platform that allows retailers to submit all of their purchase orders to their authorised distributors from one portal, without waiting for the distributor salesmen. They aim to digitise India’s distribution trade networks by connecting retailers and distributors which streamlines the buying and selling process.

Radome Technologies and Services Pvt Ltd: They aim to empower today's data-driven industries with advancements in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, while achieving the highest efficiency at a minimal cost. RadomeTech's indigenously developed product "LogiSmart" is now ready with its Beta Version with two modules — "Inventory Forecasting" and "Demand Forecasting". Its intelligent software solutions enable enterprises to move towards digital transformation and achieve excellence using Machine Learning and Deep Learning.

Vias Webara: Vias Group leverages their core capabilities in development, analytics and automation for private and public enterprises as well as governments, enabling customers to easily reinvent products, operations and business models.