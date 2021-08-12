[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role with India's first crypto startup CoinDCX

Earlier this week, Indian crypto exchange ﻿CoinDCX﻿closed a $90 million Series C funding round, led by Facebook Co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group.

The Series C funding round raises CoinDCX’s valuation to $1.1 billion, making it the first Indian cryptocurrency exchange to reach unicorn status.

The round also saw participation from existing investors such as Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, Block.one, Jump Capital, among others, alongside other veteran investors.

The newly injected funds will be used predominantly to further the crypto startup's ambition of ensuring that "crypto awareness is spread to the length and breadth of India".

Sumit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, CoinDCX, stated, ‘The funds raised will be allocated to expand (bring more Indians to crypto/make crypto a popular investment asset class in India), and strengthen our workforce. We will hire talent across multiple functions, and focus on new business initiatives.’

Get connected to CoinDCX

CoinDCX will also use the fund to build next-generation products by improving its existing product array while strengthening its product team.

Here is how you can be a part of India's cryptocurrency revolution with CoinDCX:

Backend Developer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3+ years

In this role, the backend developer is expected to demonstrate experience in Ruby and working with Ruby on Rails, bring to the table strong project and time management skills, the ability to work independently and with a team, as well work on application development projects, test driving development, writing high-quality code, etc.

Get connected to CoinDCX

For more information, click here.

Frontend Developer - Angular

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3+ years

Bringing to the board experience in Angular practices, the individual will be responsible for delivering a complete front-end application, ensuring high performance on mobile and desktop, writing tested, idiomatic, and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS, coordinating workflows between the graphic designer, the HTML coder, and yourself, and more.

For more information, click here.

Senior Business Analytics Engineer

Location: Navi Mumbai

Experience required: 4-7 years

In this role, the individual will work with the business team, consisting of analysts and stakeholders to understand data requirements for the business objectives, perform data profiling/analysis activities to help establish, modify and maintain a data model, create conceptual data models to identify key business entities and visualise their relationships, and more.

For more information, click here.

Web and API Automation Tester

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 3-4 years

In this role, the individual will design and develop automated API/web tests with Java, NodeJs, python, RestAssured, Selenium, BDD etc, write test frameworks for APIs as well as web platforms, provide qualitative and quantitative feedback to engineering, creative and other teams throughout feature development, oversee integration of automation suites and more.

For more information, click here.

DevOps Engineer - Docker/Jenkins

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: N/A

The DevOps Engineer in this role needs to know how to create and manage cloud deployments using Beanstalk platform, bring knowledge of Jenkins pipeline and Atlassian tools (Jira, Bitbucket), etc as well as an understanding of Docker-based deployments on containers, basic scripting, working on Linux systems, experience in maintaining logs and generating reports, etc.

For more information, click here.

Get connected to CoinDCX