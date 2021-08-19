[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at Dailyhunt parent and unicorn VerSe Innovation

VerSe Innovation, the parent of Local language content platform Dailyhunt and short video platform Josh, last week announced it raised over $450 million in a Series I funding round from global investors Siguler Guff, Baillie Gifford, affiliates of Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II, and others.

This multimillion-dollar investment follows a $200 million+ fund raise from Falcon Edge Capital via Alpha Wave Ventures, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Google, Microsoft and QIA, which concluded in February 2021, taking the total capital raise in the first half of 2021 to beyond $650 million.

VerSe plans to deepen and broaden its its AI/ML and data science capabilities to widen its leadership position across user engagement and retention metrics, drive monetisation, including ecommerce and live streaming, and cement its market leadership across its local language creator base.

If you'd like to be a part of VerSe's growth story, these job openings may be right for you:

Community Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3+ years

In this role, the individual is responsible for managing and engaging with the company's online community to build brand awareness, working cross-functionally with internal partners to understand business objectives to communicate effectively with customers, working with social media managers to generate social content, planning social content, and more.

Recruiter

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

As a recruiter, the candidate will oversee recruitment for non-IT staff, look after sourcing through job portals such as Linkedin, Naukri and others, as well as screen resumes, build pipelines future requirements, take care of competency mapping, work alongside the organisation's talent acquisition team, etc.

UX Designer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: up to 3 years

In this role, the UX designer will initially look to understand brand identity, build an end-to-end understanding of the company's creative development process, design language, and design system, translate business and technical requirements into designs that are visually enticing and emotionally engaging, and more.

Performance Marketing Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

The performance marketing manager is expected to oversee all efforts and goals on digital paid media, drive marketing programmes, work with affiliate partners to optimise installations , drive digital marketing efficiencies and reach through continuous communication testing, innovation using different platforms and new products/formats, etc.

Business Analyst

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

The business analyst will work closely with business leaders, product managers, subject matter experts to design/define, measure and track suitable metrics for efficiency and effectiveness of business, influence product, content and user acquisition roadmap for website and mobile through high quality digital analytical insights and recommendations, and more.

