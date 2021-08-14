[Jobs Roundup] Work with Bengaluru-based fintech startup Khatabook with these openings

Last week, fintech startup ﻿KhataBook﻿ revealed in its 2021 mid-year COVID-19 impact study that Indian medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSMEs) have shown better resilience during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, as their businesses on an average declined only 11 percent compared to 46 percent after the 2020 national lockdown.

The Bengaluru-based digital ledger startup also found Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh were among the most impacted MSME ecosystems, while Jharkhand, Telangana, and Bihar were the least impacted states.

The startup claims it has managed financial transactions for over 264 million MSME customers on its bookeeping app, and conducted the impact analysis basis the cash flow activities of the MSME ecosystem on its app.

In March 2021, it announced the acquisition of Mumbai-based Biz Analyst, a SaaS startup in a deal valued at $10 million. Through this acquisition, Khatabook aimed to leapfrog into the next phase of growth where it will provide premium value added services.

ALSO READ Khatabook acquires SaaS startup Biz Analyst in deal valued at $10 million

With MSMEs now on the learning curve towards digital adoption and building resilience, KhataBook is looking to expand its team. These openings may help you land a role at the fintech startup:

Manager - SEO/ASO

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4-5 years

In this role, the individual will lead and direct the implementation of strategic and operational on and off page ASO/SEO strategies, campaigns, and optimisation, perform keyword research for apps and web pages to optimise existing content and uncover new opportunities, work with content and local marketing teams to drive content creation for apps and web pages/blogs, and more.

For more information, click here.

Director of Engineering

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 5+ years

In this role, the individual is responsible for hiring - building a hiring and retention process along with the other engineering management to build a solid engineering team; team happiness - building clean and efficiient processes to ensure the engineering teams are motivated and have high morale; as well as strategy and technical leadership, and more.

For more information, click here.

Engineering Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4+ years

As an engineering manager, the candidate will build and communicate a clear growth path for each team member, work with engineering executives to define the engineering roadmap, as well as define metrics, keep technical and team documents updated, leverage past experience of architecting large systems to guide the team towards technical excellence, and more.

For more information, click here.

General Manager/Director - Finance

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4-10 years

In this role, the individual will develop and maintain timely and accurate financial statements and reports that are appropriate for the users and in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), manage and comply with all regulatory reporting requirements and tax filings, lead the monthly close process and MIS reporting to management and investors, and more.

For more information, click here.

Lead Backend Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 7+ years

As a lead backend engineer, the candidate will be first-hand responsible for designing KhataBook's architecture, implementing it, and making crucial technology decisions, as well as building high-quality software, working with product, frontend, and DevOps/infra teams to architect the systems and data flow, and more.

For more information, click here.

YourStory’s flagship startup-tech and leadership conference will return virtually for its 13th edition on October 25-30, 2021. Sign up for updates on TechSparks or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

For more on TechSparks 2021, click here.

Applications are now open for Tech30 2021, a list of 30 most promising tech startups from India. Apply or nominate an early-stage startup to become a Tech30 2021 startup here