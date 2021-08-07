[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role with India's latest unicorn Mindtickle

Earlier this week, ﻿MindTickle﻿, the Pune and San Francisco-based tech startup providing sales readiness technology, announced it raised an additional $100 million in Series E funding at a valuation of $1.2 billion led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

With the latest fundraise, Mindtickle has now joined the coveted unicorn club i.e., companies with a valuation of $1 billion and above. It has become the 20th unicorn from the Indian startup ecosystem this year.

Mindtickle said it has now raised $281 million in total. The startup was founded in 2011 by Krishna Depura, Deepak Diwakar, and Nishant Mungali.

The investment into Mindtickle comes at a time when there is continued growth in market demand for sales readiness technologies. Sales enablement technologies are projected to grow to $4.23 billion by 2027, and the conversation intelligence market will reach $13 billion by 2025.

Mindtickle said its technology platform helps companies be ready to grow revenue by understanding ideal sales behaviours, increasing seller knowledge and skillsets, and incorporating real-world feedback from their meetings with customers.

Here's how you can be a part of Mindtickle's growth journey:

Salesforce Developer

Location: Pune

Experience required: 2+ years

In this role, the individual will work on assigned activities in development, solution design of Mindtickle's Salesforce/Salesforce CPQ system, and be accountable to drive it end to end, connect with the vendor team to understand and identify gaps and design a recommended solution, collaborate with functional teams and external implementation partners and vendors, and more.

For more information, click here.

Product Writer

Location: Pune

Experience required: 3+ years

The product writer will design product copy for end-to-end user journeys across Mindtickle's web and mobile platforms, including microcopy, interaction flows, error messages, notifications, etc., understand and align product copy with the overall MindTickle brand, standardise content strategy and labeling across the platform, and more.

For more information, click here.

Programme Manager - CTO's Office

Location: Pune

Experience required: 6-8 years

Mindtickle is looking for a programme manager to run and coordinate horizontal initiatives in the engineering team, oversee engineering processes and application's health and performance, manage multiple projects, ensure that key engineering initiatives are delivered with the desired outcome and that the engineering leadership team is equipped to make informed decisions, and more.

For more information, click here.

Accounts Payable Executive

Location: Pune

Experience required: 4+ years

In this role, the individual is responsible for processing transactions related to AP process like invoice indexing, processing and posting, reimbursements etc. as well as conducting review and verifying invoices for correct details, taxes and GL codes, matching invoices against correct POs, entering and uploading invoices, reviewing taxation details, and more.

For more information, click here.

Senior Product Designer

Location: Pune

Experience required: 3+ years

This role involves understanding and analysing user and business requirements and converting them into design specs, task-flows, IAs, wireframes and UI, tracking user engagement data, validating mockups with users and conducting usability studies for analysing user experience and defining the UX strategy to continuously improve user experience, and more.

For more information, click here.