Earlier this week, edtech unicorn ﻿Unacademy﻿ announced it raised $440 million in a new round of funding led by Singapore's Temasek along with other existing backers like Softbank Vision Fund, General Atlantic, and Tiger Global Management.

The new round will increase the valuation of the startup to $3.44 billion, an increase of 70 percent from $2 billion in December last year.

Unacademy's CEO Gaurav Munjal said Zomato's Deepinder Goyal and OYO's Ritesh Agarwal also participated in this round of funding. They join some of the other top founders and CEOs who have backed the startup in the past, including Flipkart's Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Udaan's Sujeet Kumar.

In 2020, the edtech space saw a major boom due to the coronavirus-led lockdown as students remained indoors.

Online education is projected to grow 6.3X to create a $1.7 billion market, between Class 1 and 12, according to venture capital firm Omidyar Network India and research firm Red Seer’s joint report. The post-K-12 market is expected to grow 3.7X to create a $1.8 billion market.

ALSO READ Unacademy becomes first-ever edtech startup to offer stock options to educators

Here's how you can work in the growing edtech market with Unacademy:

Lead Designer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4-5 years

In this role, the lead designer will develop high-impact teaching aids (presentations, revision notes, animated videos, etc.) for display in live classes and build a repository of high-quality study notes – mind maps, ready reckoners, visual representations – of key concepts for learners to view outside of class, lead a team of graphic designers to design academic content assets for Classes 11 and 12, and more.

For more information, click here.

Graphic Designer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 1-2 years

In this role, the individual will work directly with the lead, content design, on strategic and operational priorities relevant to Unacademy's K-12 category, and be responsible for managing learners’ experience on live classes by providing high-impact teaching aids for each session and preparing innovative, visually appealing representations of key academic concepts as a ready reference.

For more information, click here.

HRBP - Product and Technology

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4-8 years

As a human resources business partner in product and tech, the candidate will be expected to drive initiatives for best practices, performance management, employee engagement, talent management, rewards and recognition, as well as develop HR strategies, policies, and practices, and also partner with the leadership team on various strategic initiatives, and more.

For more information, click here.

Senior/Lead Product Security Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-9 years

This position involves taking accountability for securing Unacademy’s engineering development environment, cloud infrastructure, source code repositories and optimise security in SDLC and CI/CD, and also for testing business applications and architecturing proactive solutions that solve problems at root, as well as partnering with different teams to integrate security into business processes.

For more information, click here.

Android Developer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 1-7 years

The Android developer's core responsibilities are to design and develop Unacademy's Android app, regularly brainstorm and improve it, come up with features and take ownership of the product. In this role, the individual is exoected to demonstrate experience with Java, Kotlin, XML, and JSON, knowledge of ReactNative, etc.

For more information, click here.