New Drone Policy 2021: India to become global drone hub by 2030, says govt

The central government has liberalised drone rules with the vision to make India a global drone hub by 2030. At present, there are around 200 startups that are part of the drone ecosystem in India, and we might see drone taxis coming up soon.

Startups like Flipkart, Dunzo, and Swiggy have already started pilot projects for deliveries through drones.

Drones have immediate applications in multiple areas such as ecommerce, industries like mining, healthcare, emergency response, etc.

The revised norms will make India a $5 billion drone market in the next three years, said Vipul Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Aarav Unmanned Systems.

Let’s take a look at the relaxed norms: