A mobile wallet for blockchain-based apps

For engineering college batchmates Abhimanyu Shekhawat and Akshit Ostwal, the COVID-19 pandemic presented an opportunity.

With no offline classes to attend at JECRC University, Jaipur, the two developers decided to use their time to build new products.

Abhimanyu, who specialised in blockchain development, and Akshit, who was into mobile apps and Flutter development, started building a mobile wallet for users to access Decentralised Finance (DeFi) apps in a simple manner.

“Akshit and I had seen transactions on the Ethereum blockchain were expensive and time-consuming. There was also limited infrastructure on Polygon and other Layer-2 solutions, which meant users had no mobile app experience for DeFi. So in December 2020, we started building Orange Wallet to address these problems,” says Abhimanyu, Co-founder at Orange Wallet.

The duo received a grant from Polygon (they did not disclose the amount) to build the codebase and take Orange Wallet live as a mobile wallet for Polygon, with support for wallet connect, staking, and DeFi.

In this episode of #HumanBeyondResources, Viraj Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Monk Entertainment, discusses the constant hustle and disruption culture of the startup ecosystem and its effect on founders’ and employees’ mental health and overall well-being, influencer marketing in the pandemic and much more.

In 1997, Rajesh Jain founded Netcore with the intent to revolutionise the way marketing and product teams engage with consumers.

The team realised that with increasing digitisation, the role of CMOs and growth managers has become key to every organisation’s success. Despite the increasing complexity of the role, the tools do not give CMOs and growth managers a fully unified view of their customer’s intentions, preferences, and journeys. Read more.

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud

Catering to the demand for healthy food

Paraj Primlani struggled with weight problems and obesity throughout his teenage years. The social apathy and feeling of being left out led to routine dispiritedness. He began working out daily, researched fitness blogs, interviews, and best fitness practices, and managed to bring his weight down from 88 kg to 60kg.

In 2018, he decided to start a fitness firm to share his learnings and discoveries. Delhi-based fitness platform ParaFit began life as an Instagram page. Read more.

﻿Northern Arc Capital﻿ raised $50 million (around Rs 365 crore) in external commercial borrowing from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for on-lending to small borrowers.

Dutch tech investor Prosus NV Tuesday said it has acquired Indian payments platform ﻿BillDesk﻿ for $4.7 billion to bolster its own ﻿PayU﻿ business and sharpen its focus on India.

BeyondLife.club, a venture between Rhiti Entertainment and GuardianLink.io, said Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will roll out his NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collection on the platform.

India’s economic growth surged to 20.1 percent in the April-June quarter of this fiscal, helped by a low base of the year-ago period, despite a devastating second wave of COVID-19.

“We will proactively look at including more sidechains and Layer 2 networks in Orange Wallet. So from a Polygon-focussed wallet we aim to become a Layer 2-focused product.”

— Akshit Ostwal, Co-founder, Orange Wallet

