How can parents protect their children from COVID-19?

The fear of a third wave of COVID-19 hitting the country looms large. People across the country are now wondering how dangerous it will be, particularly for children and teenagers.

According to Dr R Kishore Kumar, Founder of ﻿hospital chain Cloudnine﻿, the most important precaution is getting vaccinated.

"We need to vaccinate everybody because children will catch the disease only if adults get the disease. So, if adults can behave responsibly, wear proper masks when outside, wash hands at regular intervals, and maintain social distancing, children won’t get infected," he adds.

An internationally acclaimed neonatologist, Dr Kishore has worked across four continents and founded Cloudnine in 2007 to provide high-quality child and maternity healthcare in India, on par with international standards.

In conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Dr Kishore talked about

myths surrounding the third wave

precautions parents can take to prevent the spread of coronavirus

difference between normal flu and COVID-19

pregnant women and vaccine

India’s pediatric infrastructure

News & Updates

The Indian government will support startups and entrepreneurs in the most difficult phase, or the risk stage, which is a period when angel investors, venture capitalists, and institutional funds may not be willing to risk their time and money, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union IT Minister.

HealthifyMe﻿ announced an equity buyback programme worth $12 million (Rs 90 crore). Prominent angel investors like TVS Capital Funds MD Gopal Srinivasan and Micromax will also receive up to 15X returns on their investment, it added.

MyGlamm has acquired parenting platform BabyChakra to expand content, community, and commerce in South Asia. MyGlamm and BabyChakra will be investing Rs 100 crore in building one of the largest mom-baby content to commerce platforms in the next three years.

KKR and InCred announced that they have entered into a strategic transaction to create a diversified Indian lending company by combining KKR India Financial Services Limited (“KIFS”) and InCred Financial Services (“InCred Finance”), the retail and micro, small and medium enterprise (“MSME”) lending business of InCred.

