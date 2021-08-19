‘Data is integral to discovery and solutions’ – 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

The old way of churning out ecommerce or SEO content is gone. Google, too, believes in ranking content that is useful. - Manu Prasad, Scripbox

The content creation space has entirely evolved from blogs and websites to 15-20 second videos which are presently breaking the internet. - Masoom Minawala Mehta

With various platforms that are available today like TV, digital etc, and with so many new genres, the audience is now more receptive towards new things. - Mrinal Jha, Undercover Utopia

It isn’t just about launching a D2C brand, but you also need to articulate your brand’s purpose. - Bharat Sethi, Rage Coffee

The switch from mundane pen-paper assignments and tedious homework regimes to online research-based assignments has triggered the students’ curiosity and inquisitiveness. - Nishant Agarwal, Proctur

Programming is powerful and rapidly growing in today's connected age. On a macro level, in the next 10 years, we believe learning to program would be as important and basic as learning math. - Mehul Mohan, ﻿Codedamn

What was earlier conceived as only a means to substitute for mainstream curricular education has changed its paradigm towards a more holistic and interactive approach. - Vijeet Pandey, ClassMonitor

It is imperative for the youth to equip themselves with foundational skills such as problem-solving and effective communication to achieve professional success and personal growth. - Shreyasi Singh, Harappa

The unbundling of higher education and continued learning has only just started. - Anand Daniel, Accel

Competitive exam prep is a productivity problem which leans the preparation more towards strategy and efficiency. - Dhiresh Nagwani, FlashPrep

Unlike previous generations, parents today realise that the lack of exposure to extracurricular activities can stunt the cognitive and emotional growth of children. - Ankit Agarwal, Crejo.Fun

Given the huge opportunity in the assistive technology market, there is potential for India to become the world’s best assistive technology hub. - Prateek Madhav, Unmukt

There is a cultural shift happening in India. The younger generation exercising their independence and choice to find their life partner, which is a departure from the traditional approach. - Vinod Jose, Konglo Ventures

Our education systems are still stuck in classrooms (now zoom-rooms!), static curricula and rote learning of the 1900s industrial era. - Vaibhav Agrawal, Lightspeed

Digital fluency will not just be a competitive advantage but a necessity to qualify for jobs. This requires a massive effort to skill India's talent and workforce. - Anant Maheshwari, Microsoft India

India's drone market will grow rapidly to a size of worth $1.8 billion by 2026. - Rohan Verma, MapmyIndia

There is a glaring absence of a digital mortgage lender in India, and even existing lenders rely on predominantly manual processes to process home loans and loans against property applications. - Rohan Shridhar, TEAL

99 percent of retail investors are still left with just two investment options — fixed deposits and mutual funds. - Nikhil Aggarwal, Grip Invest

In India, where the credit demand of more than $600 billion is being met through informal sources, digital lending is set to cross the $100 billion mark by the end of 2023. - Rishabh Goel, Credgenics

Retail participation in stock markets witnessed a significant increase in the past 18 months; this momentum and interest is irreversible. - Pravin Jadhav, Raise

The maker economy in India is booming, and with the rising ecommerce penetration, a strong movement to provide, preserve, and celebrate makers and their identities is emerging. - Vartika Bansal, Ping

Modern SaaS-based ecommerce marketplace solutions provide superior speed, flexibility, and security at a fraction of the cost of custom-built marketplace websites. - Kushang Kumar, Supplynote

If you are able to give curated offers based on what they are interested in, or are likely to be interested in, it’s more efficient and useful for both, the company and the customer. - Indraneel Fuke, SimpleCRM

The emergence of the agritech culture has made the sector eco-friendly, less chemical-dependent, cost-effective, transparent, and organised. - Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Ninjacart

By nurturing a sustainable ecosystem that intervenes at every step of the farming life cycle, we can foster the growth of a resilient farmer. - Pranav Tiwari, nurture.farm

Testing focuses on whether the product is functionally working well or not, but more aspects are being covered on non-functional aspects like performance, simplicity, consistency, flexibility. - Jyoti R Nair, Tally Solutions

As the workplace has increasingly moved to remote working over the last year, employees have become more dependent on enterprise software, adding to the importance of digital adoption. - Khadim Batti, Whatfix

The cryptocurrency ecosystem is at an inflection point. - Pratik Poddar, Nexus Venture Partners

There has been an increase in the range of sensing capabilities that are available in established technologies like LiDAR, Thermal IR, Multi‑spectral, and Oblique Imaging etc. that will be beneficial for industries. - Ashwani Rawat, Transerve Technologies

When unifying and integrating, technology undoubtedly permeates our lives and gains permanence. - V Kumar, ‘Intelligent Marketing’

FMCG companies are increasingly leveraging Big Data and Analytics solution as it plays an important role in value creation and achieving scalability of business operations and higher production in the dynamic marketplace. - Gurprit Singh, Umbrella Infocare

Data science for business exists to solve real problems, where data is integral to discovery and solutions. - Basil Ali, Edumpus

