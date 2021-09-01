‘Have a problem-solving mindset and use tech as a tool’ – 40 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 40 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Modern data stacks have become mainstream enabling API-based connectivity with a multitude of collaborative tools and business intelligence tools. - Shoaib Mohammad, Lumiq

In the past year, we’ve seen multi-million dollar NFT sales, wide scale innovation with blockchain. – Siddharth Menon, WazirX

Manual account research is still tedious, messy, and non-scalable. Traditional search engines like Google were not built for salespeople and hence are very limiting. - Sridhar Ranganathan, B2Brain

Always opt for apps that are transparent about their functions, policies, and lending techniques. - Ranvir Singh, Kissht

Women must have equal access to the internet opportunity without fearing for their safety, and people across the country should feel assured that they and their money is safe when they're online. - Sanjay Gupta, Google India

Using a Digital Asset Management tool will help your creative teams manage and collaborate on the digital assets and deliver a consistent, high-quality visual experience across platforms that would drive growth for your business. - Rahul Nanwani, ImageKit

Email is not a standalone channel; it’s part of the marketing mix. It does not set the periphery. It sits inside the entire marketing strategy. - Tanishq Juneja, Netcore

The engagement rate of influencers, which suggests how well the listeners resonate with their content, also plays a decisive role in the success or failure of a campaign. - Prerna Goel, WhizCo

Collaboration and consultation with all stakeholders are keys to navigating the consumer protection challenges posed in this digital age. - Subhash Kamath, ASCI

With D2C becoming mainstream, brand marketers need fresh, sharper solutions that can help in creating the right brand experience for consumers who are on the lookout for superior quality products. - Kannan Sitaram, Fireside Ventures

Gaming is now inherently social, evolving into a new way for people to hang out and interact in the virtual world. - Kavin Bharti Mittal, Hike

In the coming years, AR will be more integrated, which will make both the physical and digital world accessible via new tech wearable products. - Sai Krishna VK, Scapic

The potential for creator monetisation is massive, and the products available currently are at a very nascent stage. - Bharat Gupta, FanPlay

The opportunity in the lending industry is penetrating every day as the appetite for short terms loans has significantly increased in the past year. - Ankur Gupta, Ruptok Fintech

The insurance advisor is an independent micro entrepreneur. - Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, Turtlemint

Embedded finance is becoming an integral part of the stack for tech companies. What was once accessible to only a few is now available to millions of people. - Rajat Deshpande, FinBox

An enduring institution in a crowded market of online schools will not be built through sales and marketing excellence alone, but through differentiated acquisition, engagement, and retention of customers. - Anshul Bhagi, Camp K12

It is not unreasonable to assume that the future of education could involve a mixed, blended, and ‘hybrid’ model in order to most efficiently cope with the changing times. - Shashi Banerjee, Shiv Nadar School

More education is needed to understand crypto tokens better and not confuse it with something else. - Harsh Vakharia, Etherbit

India is one of the most exciting markets in the world. We’re going to see a market that’s north of a trillion dollars, by 2025. - Doug McMillon, Walmart Inc

The easiest opportunity in India today may be is consumer tech (D2C), but the biggest opportunity is deeptech. - Kunal Upadhyay, Bharat Innovation Fund

India has witnessed a growth in the increase of devices, and there has been a strong uptake in music consumption over the last one and a half years. - Jyoti Handa, Moodagent

About 90 percent of users outside urban areas like to watch videos rather than create one. - Neeraj Bisht, Bharatam

Innovating for Bharat needs a slightly different approach than innovating for the tech savvy urban India. - Ravish Naresh, Khatabook

One of the biggest problems for people on dating apps is to start talking to a new person. And this behaviour is quite prevalent in non-metro cities. - Jitesh Bisht, ﻿HiHi App

Standalone Kirana stores form the backbone of India’s $600 billion FMCG market. - Pankhuri Jiwarajka, Kirana247

India’s kirana stores account for over two-thirds of the country’s retail landscape. This traditional trade is now evolving in terms of retail formats and business models. - Amit Kumar, IDFC FIRST Bank

With digital platforms like Aadhaar, CoWIN, GEMS, etc, we have truly shown the world to build the foundation for a scalable digital economy impacting over billion of lives. - Debjani Ghosh, Nasscom

There are 60 million SMEs in India, and only 35-40 percent get access to any kind of formal credit. - Gaurav Anand, Namaste Credit

Teenagers have been ignored from the fintech revolution in India. - Nao Murakami, Incubate Fund India

It (new drone rules) will also provide a launchpad to our startups who are ready to lead this revolution from the front. - Jyotiraditya Scindia, Civil Aviation Minister

Technology commercialisation as an objective may be more suited to incubators established within technical, science, or medical institutions. - Rohan Chinchwadkar, IIT Bombay

We have to work together for the next generation infrastructure, world-class manufacturing, and new-age technology. - PM Modi

India is first in depression, second in anxiety, and 36.6 percent of global suicides are in India. - Richa Singh, YourDOST

Spiritual and devotional practices are an inseparable part of the daily lives of millions of people in India. - Prashant Sachan, AppsForBharat

The biggest challenge is to make individuals understand that meditation can be used as a scientific tool to use the mind across all areas of one's life. - Vikram Shastry, Black Lotus

If you plan long term, sometimes it can be restrictive. So, plan for the short term and be open-ended. Be willing to explore new unforeseen things. - Amit Ranjan, DigiLocker

Data fluency enables better sharing of data that enhances both the speed and quality of decision-making. - Mohan Ramaswamy, Rubix

Bringing all the three together - organisational and cultural transformation, access to best-in-class technology and data-driven decision-making together create a very powerful condition and that unleashes innovation and transformation. - Mitesh Agarwal, Google Cloud India

Most of us miss problem-solving as a skill and are focusing on technology usage as a skill. Have a problem-solving mindset and use tech as a tool. - Devang Mundhra, KredX

