‘Don’t cut yourself short. You are everything you think you can be’ – 35 quotes from Indian startup journeys

The key to success lies in experimenting, failing, gleaning the invaluable lessons from the failures, and priming yourself up for success. - Madhav Sheth, realme

For each and every sales and marketing team, there will come a time when buying slows, and a rebound is necessary. - Sayantan Dasgupta, Gramener

Companies are nothing but a collection of people and if you establish a high burn culture early on, it is often very difficult to change that. - Amrit Acharya, Zetwerk

Many times, entrepreneurs suffer losses due to lack of financial skills, and so it is important to take help from professionals. - Ajay Thakur, Head, BSE SME and Startup

With mentorship from successful entrepreneurs, students will be able to build world-class products and create a future roadmap of the venture, enabling them to be well prepared for the entrepreneurial journey before venturing into it. - Yamini Bhushan Pandey, AIC ISB

Lab-grown CVD diamonds save 109 gallons of water per carat and 250 tonnes of land extract per carat. - Pooja Sheth, Limelight Diamonds

The biggest challenge for a manufacturer is dealing with the stock it ends up accumulating at the end of a particular season. - Sonil Jain, Sowtex Network

Sports and fashion are at the intersection of culture in the modern world. - Avni Aneja, SIX5SIX Street

There has been an acceleration in consumers' preference towards healthier desserts. - Abhishek Agarwal, Rockstud Capital

Food is the foundation for a strong fitness routine. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Apart from toxic skincare products, skin problems also occur due to toxic lifestyles and negative visions of self. - Rakesh Krishnotula, Prove The Point

India offers a large $650 billion addressable gold loan market which is highly fragmented and currently dominated by the informal segment. - Nitin Misra, indiagold

In India, people believe that one has to be associated with a gallery in order to be known as an artist. However, the definition of art changes with time. - Amrish Patel, Apical Reform Studio

Sadly, even though Cannabis indica is native to India, it has always been seen in a bad light. Cannabis is not only among the best herbal medicine, it can also contribute immeasurably in building a sustainable planet and an eco-friendly way of life. - Sourab Agarwal, HempCann Solutions

There is a lacuna when it comes to books on contemporary topics such as technology that today’s youth can relate to. - Tejasvi Gupta, The Social Strip

If the population of India continues to use the plastic brushes, think about the amount of waste generated every month. By looking at the sheer number of these toothbrushes, we wanted to do something about it. - Karthick Solai KS, Terra

Women's health in 50 percent of the population is an ignored and underserved segment. - Shruti Srivastava, Avaana Capital

Diesel-based pollution is extremely hazardous to the environment and human health. The industry must promote alternative fuel technologies and fund R&D for alternative fuels. - Nitin Gadkari, Union minister

If we do not innovate, and if we do not make a radical transformation, we will lose this opportunity to become a leader in electric vehicle manufacturing. - Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog

There is a need for changing the way we think about development in the current climate change scenario. - IS Chahal, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner

India needs to build opportunities for its rural youth to become entrepreneurs who will power growth. These opportunities include creating micro-entrepreneurs and economic clusters in rural India. - Sanjay Rai Sherpuriya, YREF

Once there is a strong network of micro-entrepreneurs in rural India, it helps startups get the trust they want from people. This networking is a win-win initiative for both entrepreneurs and startups. - Vamsi Udayagiri, Hesa

We need to unleash an entrepreneurial revolution and create millions of entrepreneurs. We need to create the right role models and build ecosystems at micro-level for different industries. - Nitin Seth, Incedo

The supply chain in India for solar manufacturing is becoming robust. - Gautam Mohanka, Gautam Solar

The new generation should see our culture through our art. It would give a lot of boost to artisans of Kashmir valley. - Maqbool Jan

Maybe things will change in the future. Maybe men will think that women should also be given a chance to become a Sarpanch if the elections were to be gender agnostic. - Rekha Rani, Chapla Mori

It isn’t easy making and running an alcohol business; you will always be judged. - Kasturi Banerjee, Stilldistilling Spirits

Not all companies are built on the back of exploitation of the poor. There are companies which are built by creating large swathes of employment, and generating tremendous amount of value for all stakeholders. - Albinder Dhinsa, Grofers

Data adds accuracy to your story while making it more compelling and persuasive. - Adri Bruckner, Anjana Menon, and Marybeth Sandell, What's Your Story?

The hook is an experience designed to connect the user’s problem with your product, with enough frequency to form a habit. - Nir Eyal, Hooked

Only substance survives in the long run. Reflect on your work all the time. - Renu Modi, Gallery Espace

Take the first step, that’s half the battle, and be consistent. - Madan Gowri, YouTuber

Networking is essential for everyone, not just women. It becomes especially important for women as there are fewer role models for them to learn from. - Kalpana Behara, Uber

Don’t cut yourself short. You are everything you think you can be. - Lakshmi Manchu, Lakshmi Talk Show

