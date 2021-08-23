‘Pandemic fatigue is not an excuse to not take precautions’ – 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

We may have lost nearly 4-5 million people in India due to the COVID pandemic. - Madhukar Pai, epidemiologist

Post-COVID-19, children are going to come back with more trauma, and there's going to be more anxiety. - Sucheta Bhat, Dream a Dream

In recent times, digital health in India has significantly moved from ‘good to have’ to ‘must have’ — all because of this pandemic. - Ashvin Chadha, Anicut Angel Fund

Growing adoption of technology-led solutions in healthcare due to the ongoing pandemic has helped in giving a significant push to the online consultation market in India. - Aryaman Tandon, Praxis Global Alliance

Pandemic fatigue is not an excuse to not take precautions. - R Kishore Kumar, Cloudnine

While COVID-19 may go at some point in time, more viruses could come in the future so everybody needs to start taking care of their health. - Vishal Gondal, GOQii Smart Healthcare

The rising internet penetration in India has tremendously contributed to the rapid growth of MSMEs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. - Vijay K R, Deloitte India

The Indian e-retail market saw a 25 percent growth despite a two-month national lockdown and multiple prolonged disruptions in regional pockets over the year. - Bain & Company and Flipkart report

India’s logistics space is vibrant and dynamic. In the current pandemic scenario, the importance of the sector has grown manifold. - Vikrant Sibal, IIFL AMC

Through 2020, India’s startups have established their resilience and value creation potential to the best investors globally. - Siddarth Pai, 3one4 Capital

Despite challenges induced by the pandemic, we have seen a strong response from kiranas who are now realising the benefits of digitisation and warming up to ecommerce as the go-to means of purchase. - Adarsh Menon, Flipkart

The salon industry has been badly impacted by the ongoing pandemic. However, it has also triggered a need to adopt digital solutions fast to save costs and allocate their current resources better. - Rohan Singh, Glamplus

MSMEs will play a significant role in reviving India’s economic growth and achieving its vision of becoming more self-reliant. - Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog

Amidst the pandemic gloom over the last few months, success stories of India’s growing breed of unicorns (startups that cross $1 billion in valuation) brought something to cheer about. - Manish Dalal, Newfold Digital

In this newly emerging landscape, there are entirely new whitespaces that are opening up. "Work from home" is one such space. - Rajeev Suri, Orios Venture Partners

The pandemic has played the role of a catalyst for the growth of cloud accounting globally. - Vikas Chadha, GI Outsourcing

The ecommerce industry found its feet in the pandemic much faster than any other sector. - Sugam Jain, Shyplite

The pandemic induced lockdown created a rapid shift in consumer shopping and payment habits, which has accelerated the need for BNPL. - Gaurav Hinduja, Capital Float

In this ever-changing world, pivots become very essential to stay in the game. The success of the pivot depends on the alignment of the business with long-term trends created or intensified by the change. - Ratna Mehta, Wadhwani Foundation

During the COVID-19 pandemic, VC investors are evincing interest in startups across themes such as ecommerce, social media and social networking, food delivery, edtech, and digital payments. - Aurojyoti Bose, GlobalData

Entrepreneurs that adapt will be the ones that survive, not only through the current times of uncertainty but for any future crises as well. - Vivek Bindra, Bada Business

The most important lesson from the pandemic is to build a business that is light on assets. - Amit Kumar, MSMEx

