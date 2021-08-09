‘We are living in a healthcare transformational era right now’ – 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Healthtech has become one of the fastest-growing industries with the pandemic underscoring the significance of digital technologies in order to strengthen the infrastructure and manage the strain inflicted on the sector. - Nandini Mansinghka, Mumbai Angels Network

The growing popularity of e-pharmacies has majorly been driven by the pandemic that has facilitated an increased preference for online shopping of items across all categories. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket

The pandemic has also brought the importance of hygiene to the fore, which means added pressure of putting in place and maintaining safety and sanitation measures at the clinic. - Ayush Sharma, Aartas CliniShare

As the pandemic continues, people have become more heedful towards their well-being and there is a need for sustainable personalised wellness. - VVSN Raju, SucSEED Indovation Fund

People are looking at fitness more holistically now. It’s become a package of working out, eating right and mental health. - Jayam Vora, Fitternity

People see COVID-19 as an opportunity loss but it has proved to be a blessing in disguise for us as people have realised the importance of home-cooked food. - Vaibhav Gupta, ChefKart

The risk of infertility and erectile dysfunction increases with the severity of an infection. I strongly advise every man to get vaccinated. - Daniel Nassau

COVID-19 has changed the perspective of how to think about healthcare delivery with the help of new technology. - Prasad Kompalli, Mfine

We are living in a healthcare transformational era right now. - Nidhi Jain, KareXpert

Manufacturing suffered by 30 percent during the second wave. Job losses or salary cuts were witnessed across the industry. - S Ravi, Ravi Rajan & Co

COVID-19 has ceased travel and complicated the global apparel supply chain. - Pawan Gupta, Fashinza

Women encompass half the eligible workforce, and when they are compelled to reduce their hours or worse yet, quit their jobs, it hurts businesses across all sectors. - Achitha Jacob, Proactive for Her

The pandemic has made entrepreneurs more cautious and cognisant of having contingency plans. - Archanna Das, ASCENT Foundation

Severe COVID-19 caseloads in urban areas resulted in liquor distribution outlets, microbreweries, and restaurants being shut down. - Javed Murad, White Owl

With the onset of the pandemic and soaring oil and petrol prices, there has been a lot of conversations about sustainability. People are now giving EV a serious consideration than ever before. - Prakash Bhootra, Techo Electra

The pandemic provided a massive push to startups involved in improving automation and digital environments, fuelling funding into these companies. - Manish Singhal, Pi Ventures

The pandemic-induced lockdown made people comprehend the importance of gaming and that it can be a source of social interactions and camaraderie too. - Afsar Ahmad, Gameberry Labs

Particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the D2C business model created a win-win situation for sellers and buyers. - Yash Jain, NimbusPost

The COVID pandemic has increased focus on reducing touchpoints and digitisation is the way to go. - Vikrant Varshney, SucSEED Indovation Fund

The entire judicial ecosystem’s working has been changed with the pandemic inducing the swift, comprehensive, shift to digital mediums for day-to-day operations. - Roma Priya, Burgeon Law

Right now, the commercial real estate market is at a rock bottom due to the pandemic, and so, it is the best time to invest and get appreciation in the next three to five years. - Anuj Mundhra, Nandani Creations

Considering the size of our economy and potential, our manufacturing and service industry base, there is tremendous potential for export growth. - PM Narendra Modi

