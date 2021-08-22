From a side hustle to a multi-crore rakhi biz

By Team YS
Shree Rakhi was started in 1962 in Kolkata to meet family expenses by making rakhis at home. Today, it serves in more than 700 districts.
Raksha Bandhan, which marks the beginning of India's festive season, sees sisters all over the country searching for the perfect rakhis for their brothers.

And Shree Rakhi has been fulfilling this demand since 1962. Started as a way to make ends meet, Murli Dharji Mohta and his wife Pushi Devi Mohta decided to start making simple rakhis at home, seeing the significance of the festival in the country. 

Jiwan Das Mohta, second-generation entrepreneur and director of Shree Rakhi

“Earlier, we were selling rakhis without any branding and in an unorganised way. When I joined, I thought making a brand out of rakhis would benefit us, and so, we started labelling our rakhis as ‘Shree Rakhi’,” says Kamal Soni, Murli’s grandson. 

Today, the company has become one of the largest manufacturers of rakhis, serving 700 districts across India and selling 2.5 crore rakhis a year. The company clocked a revenue of more than Rs 33 crore in FY 2019-20.

The Interview

Engineering batchmates Shivam Thakral, Devesh Aggrawal, and Atulya B started to build a cryptocurrency exchange while still in college and founded BuyUCoin in 2016.

The exchange claims to have seen one million users and transactions worth $800 million to date.

Editor’s Pick: Cloudflare’s journey to IPO

While raising seed funding, Michelle Zatlyn, Co-founder and COO of Cloudflare, realised pitching to investors and analysing term sheets can be a nightmare. Now, it has raised more than $300 million and is a $33 billion IPO-bound company.

A Qualcomm Ventures portfolio company, Cloudflare is a global network designed to provide secure, fast, and reliable internet access. Read more. 

Startup Spotlight

Connecting farmers, SMBs with consumers

Amid the pandemic, the consequent lockdowns, and the rise in WhatsApp shopping, Vartika Bansal realised the need for a social commerce platform that connects farmers and small sellers with buyers.

So, she started Ping to enable sellers to get access to their user base. The platform showcases products across categories, including food, home, gardening, pets, and kids. Read more.

Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Michelle Zatlyn, Co-founder and COO, Cloudflare

“I got better at a high rate of learning, and I've held onto it because I think it's a really huge superpower if you can do that.”

