Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Aug 12, 2021)

Bengaluru-based location analytics startup Locale.ai, on Wednesday announced that it has raised $ 1.3 million(Rs 9.6 crores) in a seed round from Chiratae Ventures and Better Capital. The round also saw participation from angels such as Manik Gupta (ex-CPO, Uber), Sidu Ponnapa (SVP, Engineering, Go-Jek), Kuldeep Dhankar (ex- SVP, Enterprise Sales, Clevertap), Khadim Batti (CEO, Whatfix), Krish Subramanian (CEO, Chargebee), Vivekananda HR (CEO, Bounce), Kaushik Subramanian (Product, Stripe), Praveen Jadav (ex-CEO, Paytm Money).

Tech giant Google on Wednesday said it will introduce a new policy in the coming weeks that will enable those under 18 years or their parents to request for removal of their images from Google Image search results. Among a number of new measures, Google will also ensure that Location History remains off (without the option to turn it on) for accounts of users aged below 18 years.

Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX on Wednesday said it has recorded 2,648 per cent growth in user sign-ups from Tier-II and -III cities of India. Based on a report generated by payments gateway firm Razorpay, WazirX said Tier-II and -III cities have driven almost 55 percent of the total user sign-ups on its platform in 2021, thereby overtaking Tier-I cities that demonstrated a sign-up growth of 2,375 percent.