Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Aug 12, 2021)

Bengaluru-based location analytics startup ﻿Locale.ai﻿, on Wednesday announced that it has raised $ 1.3 million(Rs 9.6 crores) in a seed round from Chiratae Ventures and Better Capital. The round also saw participation from angels such as Manik Gupta (ex-CPO, Uber), Sidu Ponnapa (SVP, Engineering, Go-Jek), Kuldeep Dhankar (ex- SVP, Enterprise Sales, Clevertap), Khadim Batti (CEO, Whatfix), Krish Subramanian (CEO, Chargebee), Vivekananda HR (CEO, Bounce), Kaushik Subramanian (Product, Stripe), Praveen Jadav (ex-CEO, Paytm Money).

Tech giant ﻿Google﻿ on Wednesday said it will introduce a new policy in the coming weeks that will enable those under 18 years or their parents to request for removal of their images from Google Image search results. Among a number of new measures, Google will also ensure that Location History remains off (without the option to turn it on) for accounts of users aged below 18 years.

Cryptocurrency exchange ﻿WazirX﻿ on Wednesday said it has recorded 2,648 per cent growth in user sign-ups from Tier-II and -III cities of India. Based on a report generated by payments gateway firm Razorpay, WazirX said Tier-II and -III cities have driven almost 55 percent of the total user sign-ups on its platform in 2021, thereby overtaking Tier-I cities that demonstrated a sign-up growth of 2,375 percent.