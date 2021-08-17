Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Aug 17, 2021)

By Team YS
YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest startup news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
[Funding alert] Healthtech wearable glucose tracker Ultrahuman raises $17.5M in Series B investment

Ultrahuman, the wearable healthtech glucose monitor, has raised $17.5 million in Series B funding. This brings the total funds raised so far to $25 million. The fund raised saw participation from - Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge, Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures, and Utsav Somani’s iSeed fund.

[Funding alert] UpScalio discloses fundraise of $42.5M as part of Series A funding

Five-month-old ecommerce brand investor and operator, UpScalio, has disclosed that it has raised $42.5 million in funding as part of its Series A round. The startup partners with promising digital-first brands that sell on ecommerce marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Nykaa, and helps profitably scale them 5-10x. The startup now aims to invest in and grow ecommerce brands.

India ecommerce market grew 25 pc to touch $38B in FY21

The India ecommerce or e-tail market grew by 25 percent during the 2020-21 financial year to touch $38 billion in size. This despite the COVID-19 related lockdowns, and even as the overall retail market shrunk by 5 percent, according to a report. A report by Bain & Company and Flipkart titled - How India Shops Online 2021 - noted, “The fiscal year ending March 2021 was one of contrasts for India’s retail market. The overall retail market shrunk by 5 percent, along with a 7.3 percent contraction in GDP.

