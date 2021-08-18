Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Aug 18, 2021)

Indonesian instant delivery startup RaRa Delivery has announced that it has raised $3.25 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Indonesia’s East Ventures. Other participants included 500 Startups, Angel Central, GK Plug and Play, and angel investors Royston Tay and Yang Bin Kwok.

RaRa Delivery, with an India-based tech team, is a last-mile logistics company that is using its proprietary technology and data-driven approach to revolutionise one to three-hour deliveries for ecommerce.

Electric vehicle charging solutions startup goEgoNetwork on Tuesday said it has raised $ 2 million (nearly Rs 15 crore) in seed funding to expand its existing electric charging network. The Pune-based firm said the seed round was funded by Rishi Bagla, Chairman of Bagla Group, a leading auto component manufacturer, along with Olivier Guillaumond, Head of Global Innovation Labs and Fintech at ING Bank in the Netherlands.

Walmart-run ecommerce major Flipkart on Tuesday said it is creating 4,000 jobs in Maharashtra by opening four new facilities. These fulfilment and sortation centres are located in Bhiwandi and Nagpur, and aimed primarily at supporting the local sellers in the state and cater to the growing demand for ecommerce, a statement said.

