Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Aug 19, 2021)

Hiration, a career software that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to help professionals find a new job, has raised Rs 21 crore funding led by Prime Venture Partners, Venture Highway, and Y combinator. Amit Ranjan, one of the co-founders of SlideShare and an angel investor, also participated in the round.

The online resume building platform, which is currently operational in India and the US, plans to use the funding to further develop its product, scale its operations in India and the US, and hire across functions.

Hyderabad-based RACEnergy, an electric vehicle infrastructure startup, on Thursday announced that it has raised a Seed+ round of $1.3 million.

Led by Micelio Fund and growX ventures, along with investments from Huddle, Prophetic Ventures, BITSian Angels, and other angel investment firms, the funds will be used to enhance R&D, scale the company’s swapping technology and infrastructure, and fulfill the pre-orders received in Hyderabad and surrounding Tier-II cities.

Mumbai-based food startup ﻿Snack Amor﻿ has raised an undisclosed amount of funding in a pre-Series A round from investors like Sanchit Agarwal (MD, Accenture), Sujan Sinha (ex-MD and CEO, Shriram Housing and Finance), Michael Cooke (VP Sustainability, Jabil Group Switzerland), and few other international investors and HNIs.

This investment would be utilised to expand the direct to consumer (D2C) and ecommerce business, expanding the team, international business expansion, and new category and product development.

Digital payments company ﻿PhonePe﻿ has received fund infusion of $66.5 million (around Rs 492 crore) in its Singapore-based entity, which includes investment from Chinese firm Tencent.

According to a regulatory filing in Singapore, investment firm Tencent has infused $50 million in the company and Tiger Global $ 16.5 million.