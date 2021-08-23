Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Aug 23, 2021)

Amidst an ongoing cryptocurrency market recovery, the largest virtual coin Bitcoin (BTC) reclaimed $50,000 for the first time since May 2021, bringing its total market cap to $946 billion (according to CoinMarketCap data). Other popular cryptocurrencies such as Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL) have been surging over the last few weeks, and have all posted double-digit gains in the last week.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will launch the National Monetisation pipeline (NMP), which will list out the government's infrastructure assets to be sold over the next four-years, according to the finance ministry. "The NMP comprises a four-year pipeline of the central government's brownfield infrastructure assets. Besides providing visibility to investors, NMP will also serve as a medium-term roadmap for the asset monetisation initiative of the government," the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Fintech startup ﻿Paytm﻿ and ﻿HDFC Bank﻿ have entered into a strategic partnership to launch digital payments, lending, and PoS-related products, in a bid to accelerate fintech adoption in semi-urban and rural parts of the country.

The deal will combine HDFC's retail products and network with Paytm's tech platform to drive financial inclusion in areas that haven't yet adopted the use of fintech solutions, the two companies said in a press release on Monday.

YourStory’s flagship startup-tech and leadership conference will return virtually for its 13th edition on October 25-30, 2021. Sign up for updates on TechSparks or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

For more on TechSparks 2021, click here.

Applications are now open for Tech30 2021, a list of 30 most promising tech startups from India. Apply or nominate an early-stage startup to become a Tech30 2021 startup here.