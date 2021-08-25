Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Aug 25, 2021)

Curefoods, the spin off foodtech brand founded by Ankit Nagori in 2020, which operates brands like Eatfit, Yumlane, Aligarh House Biryani, and Masalabox, has raised $13 million funding led by Iron Pillar, Nordstar, and Binny Bansal. Leading angels Adil Allana, Rashmi Kwatra, Lydia Jett, and Kunal Shah also participated in the round, according to a statement.

Investment firm ﻿Prime Venture Partners﻿has announced the close of its Fund IV of $100 million, with a first close of $75 million (Rs 556 crore). Prime Venture Partners had raised $72 million in 2018, a second fund of $46 million in 2015, and a $8 million first fund in 2012. Shripati Acharya, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners, said in a conversation with YourStory that the team would continue focusing on being the first institutional investor.

Agritech robotics startup ﻿TartanSense﻿ has announced it has raised $5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by FMC Ventures and Omnivore, with participation from existing investor Blume Ventures. With this round, the total funds raised by TartanSense adds to $ 7million. TartanSense builds small agricultural robots, equipped with AI-assisted computer vision, to help small farms reduce their expenditures and improve their incomes.

