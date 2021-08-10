Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Aug 10, 2021)

Digital transactions have continued to grow at a strong pace in the country with increasing acceptance in Tier II and III towns, a report by fintech firm ﻿Razorpay﻿ said. Digital transactions have grown by 80 percent during November 30, 2020-August 6, 2021 as against the previous 250 day-period, indicating the strong acceptance and adoption of digital payments in the country, the report said.

Hours after the Supreme Court rejected the pleas of ﻿Amazon﻿ and ﻿Flipkart﻿ against a CCI probe, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asked the traders' community to "prepare themselves" and present all their complaints against big online retailers before the regulator to get "justice". The Commerce and Industry Minister also said large companies, which were spending crores on lawyers to ensure that nothing happens on retailers' complaints, have failed.

Get connected to CoinDCX

Digital payments and finance company ﻿Paytm﻿ will seek shareholders' nod to more than double the share pool of its employees' stock option scheme to over 6.1 crore from 2.4 crore under the existing scheme, according to an EGM notice issued by the company on Monday. One97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, will seek approval of shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on September 2 to give additional charge of chief executive officer to the company's Managing Director Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Get connected to CoinDCX

Raise Financial Services on Tuesday announced 100 pc acquisition of Moneylicious Securities, a Mumbai-based stock broker with membership of NSE, BSE, MCX, and CDSL. The acquisition has received all required approvals from capital markets regulator SEBI, all stock exchanges (BSE, NSE, and MCX) and CDSL. Jayprakash Gupta, Founder of Moneylicious Securities, will join Raise as Co-founder.

﻿CoinDCX﻿, the crypto exchange, has closed a $90 million Series C funding round, led by Facebook Co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group. The Series C funding round raises CoinDCX’s valuation to $1.1 billion, making it the first Indian cryptocurrency exchange to reach unicorn status. The round also saw participation from existing investors such as Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, Block.one, Jump Capital, among others, alongside other veteran investors.

Bengaluru and San Francisco-based crypto asset management platform ﻿Mudrex﻿ on Tuesday raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by Nexus Venture Partners with participation from Village Global, Kunal Shah, Anand Chandrashekharan, and Anjali Bansal. The funds raised will help Mudrex in scaling up the team and operations, acquiring global regulatory compliances, and creating innovative products.

FlashPrep, a Bengaluru-based exam preparation companion that allows aspirants to study, practise and self-evaluate by taking tests and challenges on their study material, has raised $500,000 in a pre-seed round led by Venture Highway. The funding round also witnessed additional participation from Better Capital, First Cheque, and a few angel investors. The startup plans to use the fresh funds to strengthen and amplify the company's user base and expand product offerings.