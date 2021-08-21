[TechSparks 2021] YourStory extends Tech30 2021 application deadline for early-stage startups

With more than 50K startups, 6.3 crore MSMEs, and 60+ unicorns, India is aggressively paving its way to become the second-largest startup ecosystem after the US. For more than a decade, YourStory has played a crucial role in giving visibility and a platform to voice their journey to Indian startups. Our flagship startup-tech event, TechSparks, is one such platform.

At every TechSparks, one of the most exciting and keenly watched events is the unveiling of YourStory’s annual Tech30 startups list, a specially curated list of India’s 30 most high-potential and disruptive tech startups.

Over the past ten years, the 300 startups that were showcased in Tech30 have gone on to transform their growth trajectories, raising growth capital of more than $2 billion, cumulatively, and creating more than 31,000+ jobs.

The Tech30 alumni includes a stellar list of disruptive startups that have gone on to redefine the categories they operate in and emerge as leaders in their space.

They include SaaS startups Freshworks and Capillary Tech, which are both poised to IPO, as well as unicorns like InnovAccer and Chargebee, among other disruptive startups like Niramai, Loginext, MadStreetDen, DronaMaps, Hasura, and Pixxel, among others.

Over the past decade, at least 38 Tech30 startups, or over 13 percent of the total 300 Tech30 startups, have seen successful exits, while 108, or more than one-third of them, have expanded globally.

To be part of an exclusive club of 30 most promising Indian startups and be identified as a 'Tech30 startup'

A chance to showcase your startup and solution at YourStory’s flagship annual TechSparks 2021 summit

Access to investors and funding, including one-on-one meetings

Access to exclusive startup deals and offers

Opportunity to pitch to investors live for a funding of up to Rs 50 lakh

Startup listing on YourStory Profiles

Access to YourStory Connect solutions for leads for business partnerships, funding, sales, etc

3 minute video of each Tech30 startup to be promoted on YourStory Profiles and social media distribution channel

Detailed profiling of Tech30 startups on YourStory platforms

Coverage in YourStory's annual Tech30 report

Opportunity to be a part of billion dollar club comprising startups like Freshworks, ChargeBee, Innovaccer, among others

300+ alumni startups’ founders to learn, network and get mentorship from

Access to YourStory Education certificate courses and learn programs

Annual YourStory Club membership

