200+ deals, 40 exits: How Venture Catalysts empowers early-stage startups

Since 2016, Venture Catalysts (VCats) has conducted 200+ deals, made 40-odd exits, and has a 5,500-strong angel network. It is also the world’s seventh most active early-stage investor and integrated incubator, according to Crunchbase.

VCats matches up to the likes of Y Combinator, TechStars, SOSV, 500 Startups, Plug&Play, and others, and its portfolio investments have crossed a cumulative valuation of $1.2 billion to date.

The total syndication done by startups in which it has invested in this calendar year is more than Rs 550 crore, out of its target of Rs 1,000 crore. This is up from Rs 700 crore in 2020 and Rs 500 crore in 2019.

"It is a network-backed model with 185+ active companies. Over $200 million has been put into startups through the VCats network," Anuj Golecha, Co-founder of VCats.

This year, startups have, so far, raised almost $20 billion in funding, saw 20 new unicorns, and witnessed two IPOs — Zomato and Nazara. In July alone, the Indian startup ecosystem raised almost $10 billion, and added three new unicorns to its cap.

This increase in capital inflow is largely due to growing investor confidence amidst a rise in more global innovations and solutions being built.

At the Indian Army, Jyoti Bisht’s first posting was in the Kargil sector in Ladakh, where she started her journey in the Army’s supply chain department, looking after the functions in Kargil, Drass, and Siachen.

In March this year, Jyoti joined Flipkart and works as an Operations Manager at one of its most extensive facilities in West Bengal. She is responsible for ensuring the customers’ shipments are processed, packed, and shipped in the fastest manner possible. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Helping companies retain talent

As the future of work undergoes large-scale changes, HR strategies have to become more digital, agile and data-driven. This has led to the need for professional management services.

Started by Vinod John and Anurag Kapoor, Bengaluru-based HR tech startup BluElement Technologies aims to address the complexities of workforce management, and help companies decrease their employee dropout rate. Read more.

News & Updates

Sonu Sood has launched a B2B travel technology platform, Travel Union, for rural entrepreneurs. The platform will give access to all trains operating in India through IRCTC, over 500 domestic and international flights, over 10,000 bus operators, and more.

Tata Steel BSL Ltd has set up the world's first ultraviolet oxidation plant in the industry at its facility in Odisha's Dhenkanal district to treat cyanide in coke oven wastewater, a deadly pollutant.

WhiteHat Jr said it has signed up 500 schools across India, representing more than 1.25 lakh students who will learn coding via the ''physical-digital blended model'' next academic year.

BYJU’S has acquired Bengaluru-based computer vision and AR startup Whodat for an undisclosed sum. BYJU'S is set to take ownership of Whodat's team and its proprietary computer vision platform to accelerate its new product development.

Anuj Golecha, Co-founder of Venture Catalysts

"We always knew that there is capital in Tier II-III cities, but investors don't get access to the A-grade startups...Our goal was to democratise access to startups to every investor."

— Anuj Golecha, Co-founder, Venture Catalysts

