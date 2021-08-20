[Weekly funding roundup] Venture investments into Indian startups decline in third week of August

The venture funding into Indian startups has declined in the third week of August after the first two weeks witnessed a capital inflow of over $1 billion each.

The total venture funding for the third week stood at $258 million as compared to $1.3 billion in the previous week. In the first week, Indian startups had raised a total investment was $1.2 billion.

The decline this week was largely due to the absence of large deals, although there were 26 deals during this period. In fact, startups also raised debt transactions worth $28 million.

This week, SaaS startup Postman emerged as the most valued in this segment after closing its Series D round.

Postman Founder & CEO Abhinav Asthana. Postman is now most valuable SaaS startup from India

Key deals

Bike taxi platform Rapido raised $52 million from Shell Ventures; Yamaha, CRED Founder Kunal Shah, along with participation from existing investors.

UpScalio, the Thrasio oriented ecommerce brand startup, raised $42.5 million from Presight Capital, Heliad Equity, Whiteboard Capital, and others.

Stock market-focused fintech startup smallcase raised $40 million from Faering Capital, Amazon Sambhav Venture Fund (ASFV), and Premji Invest.

Other transactions

Agritech startup AgNext Technologies raised $21 million in Series A from Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), Omnivore, and Kalaari Capital.

Fintech startup Klub raised $20 million from 9Unicorns, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, Alter Global, and GMO VenturePartners.

Healthtech startup Ultrahuman raised $17.5 million from Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures, and others.

Logistics startup Smart Express raised Rs 100 crore from IIFL India Private Equity Fund and Smiti Holding.

Gaming startup Zupee raised $30 million from WestCap Group, Tomales Bay Capital, Matrix Partners India, and Orios Venture Partners.

Retail tech startup 1K Kirana Bazaar raised $7 million from Info Edge Ventures, Falcon Edge, Kae Capital, and other angel investors.

Edtech startup Yellow Class raised $6 million from Elevation Capital, India Quotient, Titan Capital, and First Cheque.

Rage Coffee, an FMCG brand startup, raised $5 million led by Sixth Sense Ventures.

B2B marketplace Yojak raised $3.8 million from Info Edge Ventures, Kae Capital, and angel investors.

D2C brand SleepyCat raised $3.8 million from Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, and Sharrp Ventures.

HR tech startup Hiration raised Rs 21 crore from Prime Venture Partners, Venture Highway, and Y Combinator.

Expertons, a career tech startup, raised $2.3 million from Venture Catalysts, Auxano Capital, Venture Garage, Yoga Capital, and others.

EV startup goEgoNetwork raised $2 million from Bagla Group Chairman Rishi Bagla and head of Global Innovation Labs and fintech at ING Bank.

CreatorStack, a market network for digital creators raised $2 million led by Accel with participation from other investors.

EV startup RACEnergy raised $1.3 million led Micelio Fund and growX ventures, along with other investors.

Healthtech startup Navia Life Care raised $1 million from Anicut Angel Fund, 9Unicorns, and other angel investors.

IoT startup Probus Smart Things raised $500,000 from Unicorn India Ventures and angel investors.

Tech startup Xpresslane raised Rs 3 crore from Point One Capital, Yatra Angel Network (YAN), Opus Consulting, and Manipal Technologies.

Fintech startup YPay raised $400,000 led by We Founder Circle (WFC).

Tech startup Gyde raised $250,000 from Better Capital and Ashish Achrekar, CEO of Rica Analytics Inc.

Following startups raised an undisclosed round of funding: Snack Amor, Kalam Labs, and BatteryPool.

India connection

California and Chennai-based Element5 raised $15 million led Insight Partners, with participation from Maxwell Investment Partners.

San-Francisco and Bengaluru-based API platform startup Postman raised $225 million from Insight Partners, Coatue, Battery Ventures, and BOND.

Delaware and Bengaluru-based blogging startup Hashnode raised $6.7 million from Salesforce Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Accel Partners, and others.

M&A

Dream Sports acquired Rolocule Games, a Pune-based mobile games developer, for an undisclosed value.

ParaFit, an online health and nutrition company, acquired Blufit, Delhi-NCR’s Ketogenic diet delivery service, for an undisclosed value.

D2C brand MyGlamm acquired BabyChakra for an undisclosed value.

Healthtech startup HealthCare atHOME acquired SuVitas Holistic Healthcare for an undisclosed amount.