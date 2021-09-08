Airtel Business shares valuable insights on evolving retail customer journey across channels and its impact on reshaping the retail landscape in India

With the emergence of e-commerce stores and digitisation due to the COVID restrictions, the retail landscape is changing at a fast pace. Consumers now expect the in-store experience to be as personalised and convenient as online shopping. This pace of change has forced retailers into a shift in how they operate. To effectively meet the ever-changing consumers’ demand, retailers must use new-age digital solutions. By doing so, retailers will be in a better position to access consumer data and analytics to gain insights into consumer behaviour.

While it is unlikely for offline shopping to completely lose its ground, it is impossible for retailers to survive without keeping up with the changing trends.

Airtel Business, with the expertise of its customer advisory board, has put together a report to understand the changing trends, challenges and the way forward for retail enterprises in the country. The board firmly believes that the first step to keep up with new trends is to analyse customer behaviour and adjust business practices accordingly.

Here is how customer shopping behaviour has changed in recent times

Customers are now using multiple channels to make purchases. Visiting a store to view the product and purchasing it online is now a common practice.

Customers expect a smooth shopping experience. Whether online or offline, seamless transactions, convenient post-sales services, shopping rewards are a few things that lead to customer loyalty.

Customers enjoy a personalized shopping experience.

The report has suggested solutions like leveraging technology to enable an omnichannel experience. In fact, a few leading retail enterprises are already using state-of-the-art tech-based features to integrate online and offline experiences such as video shopping, chat services to assist virtual shoppers etc.

With Airtel Business’ expertise in the domain and several rounds of discussions with stakeholders including industry leaders, experts and customers, the board has offered forward-looking solutions like:

Creating an omnichannel experience

Streamlining of data using data analytics

Frictionless experience

Modernization of customer centers for seamless post-sales services

Speeding up of deliveries

Use of Cloud, connectivity and IoT

