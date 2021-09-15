[Funding Alert] Ecommerce marketplace OneGreen raises angel round from Jupiter Founder Jitendra Gupta, others

OneGreen, an ecommerce marketplace for pure, safe, natural, and conscious products, Wednesday said it raised angel funding from Jupiter Founder and ex-PayU MD Jitendra Gupta and a consortium of other angel investors.

Speaking on the development, Abhijit Bhattacharya, Founder, OneGreen, says, “We are glad that we have an industry and consumer-tech stalwart like Jitendra backing us with capital. The funding will be used to scale business, and with the market absolutely fertile with demand, we are confident that we are only going to pace up of our growth from here.”

Founded by senior professionals – Abhijit (ex-Flipkart, Reckitt Benckiser, Viacom, and Disney) and Neha Gahlaut (ex-Kantar, Nielsen, and L’Oréal), OneGreen has been bootstrapped until now and plans to leverage on this capital by scaling operations.

Neha Gahlaut, Co-founder, OneGreen

Operational for six months now, the marketplace has gained significant popularity among conscious Indian consumers.

OneGreen has over 170 brands across 40 categories and 6000+ SKUs. "With India poised to have close to 100 million affluent, health-conscious individuals, this space has a huge headroom to grow," says Abhijit.

Some of the prominent brands listed on OneGreen are Epigamia, Soulfull, Nourish Organics, Vahdam Teas, Snackible, SuperBottoms, The MomsCo, Conscious Foods, Neemli Naturals, Timios, The Whole Truth, Wingreens, Shumee, Dr Sheths, Native Tongue, Carmesi, Azah, Pop Goes the Art, Bare Necessities, and Bella Vita, to name a few.

In fact, it hosts many smaller and ethical brands with the same exposure, making OneGreen an exclusive seller of multiple brands.

“Abhijit has worked with me before at PayU, and his sense of business and executional ability has always excited me. With OneGreen, it was an easy call for me – there is a high demand in the market for conscious and organic products, and Abhijit and Neha, with their offering, have been able to solve the real challenges in the market. Fits perfectly well,” says Jitendra Gupta.