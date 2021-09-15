AWSome Day Online Conference for an awesome start to your cloud journey

Seeking to invest time to learn something new? If yes, then here’s your chance to learn about technology that can change the way you operate your business through productive learning and essential training.

Cloud computing is quickly becoming the buzz word of trending times. To put it simply, cloud computing is a technology that uses the internet for storing and managing data on remote servers, and then the data is accessed via the internet.

To have a detailed introspection, Amazon Web Services presents AWSome Day Online Conference, a 1-day training to embark on your cloud journey and gain an in-depth understanding of cloud computing.

What to expect

AWSome Day Online Conference is a free, one-day cloud training delivered by the AWS technical instructors, where the sessions are designed to enable you with AWS core concepts, AWS services, and how these services can accelerate innovation across a variety of industries. You will learn about the cloud computing advantages and how to deploy and automate your infrastructure on the AWS Cloud. The topics covered will include services such as compute, storage, database, security, machine learning and more.

To be held on September 30, 2021, the event will have AWS technical experts explaining the key features and use cases, sharing the best practices, and walking through the technical demos. Besides, AWS experts would also be available to address any queries you may have about the cloud technology, based on a one-on-one chat.

You can register by clicking on the link below and following the instructions on the page. You will receive a confirmation email and a link to attend the event, on completion of the steps.

https://tinyurl.com/awsomeday-yourstory

AWSome Day Online Conference is ideal for beginners with little or no prior knowledge about the cloud or AWS. It will also provide IT professionals, system engineers, system administrators, developers, and architects a platform to learn more about the fundamentals of cloud computing and how to get started with AWS.

Event highlights

Let’s take a glance at the key highlights of the event:

Five foundational modules delivered by AWS experts that teach the core concepts, use cases, and best practices from AWS experts to accelerate your cloud journey

Video tutorials and step-by-step introductions to scale up your technical skills giving step-by-step introductions

One-on-one live Q&A to get your questions answered by AWS technical experts

A certificate of attendance will be issued on completion of watching all the 5 modules.

The online conference is available in a host of languages like English, Korean, Bahasa Indonesia, Thai and Vietnamese. The modules are repeated to accommodate attendees in different locations. You can select a timing and language that works best for you.

Learn more and register now using the link below:

https://tinyurl.com/awsomeday-yourstory