Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to ensure equitable, accessible healthcare delivery: Bill Gates

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates recently congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, saying this will help ensure equitable, accessible healthcare delivery and accelerate progress on India's health goals.

Thanking him, PM Modi said there is immense scope in leveraging technology for the betterment of health infrastructure, and India is working hard in this direction.

The PM had launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, under which a digital health ID will be provided to people that will contain their health records, on Monday, and asserted it has the potential to bring revolutionary changes in healthcare.

Noting that digital infrastructure is bringing everything, from ration to administration (Ration to Prashaasan), to the common Indian in a fast and transparent manner, the Prime Minister said, "The way technology is deployed in governance reforms today is unprecedented."

The mission marks a new phase in efforts of the last seven years of strengthening health facilities, he said, adding that its reliable data will lead to better treatment and savings for patients.

"These healthcare solutions are a big investment in the present and future of the country," he added.

The scheme, which will help doctors anywhere find the medical record of a patient with the latter's consent, will help the poor and middle class most, he said.

The pilot project of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was announced by PM Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2020, and was in six union territories. Now, it will be rolled out nationwide.

The nationwide roll-out coincides with the National Health Authority celebrating the third anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).