Join us at Brands of India launch today

YourStory is unveiling Brands of India, an initiative to bring together brand builders, D2C startups, investors, corporates, and policymakers to discover, build, and enable the growth of India’s D2C ecosystem, in a special launch event today, September 17, 2021.

Hosted virtually, the day-long event will be launched in the presence of honourable Shri Anil Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India.

YourStory's Brands of India will power a slew of initiatives to help daring entrepreneurs create an additional 500 Brands of India in the next three years and enable existing brands to grow their business to $100 million from $10 million.

The initiative will bring together many eminent personalities from the D2C startup ecosystem and leaders, policymakers, and influencers in the space.

The attendees will also get a chance to exclusive fireside chats and panel discussions on the future of India’s D2C startup ecosystem, building a pure-play D2C brand from India, acing the D2C marketing game, among others.

A fun conversation with Ashish Chanchlani on the growing creator's economy, where he delves into the nitty-gritty of content creation and discusses his personal journey in the industry as well. Watch #InfluencersInc by YourStory.

Paul English, who revolutionised travel search with Kayak.com, has returned to solve yet another discovery problem. This time, it’s podcasts, and he wants to help people find better ones.

In June, Paul teamed up with Colorado-based entrepreneur Mike Chambers to launch Moonbeam, an ML-led podcast discovery app. They believe that finding new podcasts in a sea of audio content — there are over four million podcasts running today, as per Podcast Index — is the biggest problem facing the industry. Read more.

Turning small retailers into e-service providers

Despite an increase in digitisation across the country, there remains a huge section of people who are struggling with digital tools. People still find it difficult to book a ticket, buy insurance, or make online bill payments by themselves and are relying on local agents, cyber cafes, e-service centres, and even kiranas.

On the other hand, small retailers are finding it difficult to sustain with a single format store. In a bid to solve this two-sided problem, Indore-based Jitendra Soni and Sumit Chordiya conceptualised ﻿Voso Store﻿ (visit-offline-shop-online) stores in 2019. Read more.

Edtech decacorn ﻿BYJU'S﻿ has acquired US-based K-12 creative coding platform ﻿Tynker﻿. While the details of the deal were undisclosed, this acquisition will help ﻿ Tynker ﻿ to introduce its creative coding platform to more children, schools, educators, and coding camps globally.

The day one sale of Ola Electric scooters saw four scooters being sold every second, clocking a total value of over Rs 600 crore on Wednesday. ﻿ Ola Electric ﻿ had opened the pre-launch bookings of its electric scooters in July for Rs 499 and had received 1 lakh orders in just 24 hours.

Extracurricular edtech startup ﻿Kyt﻿Technologies has acquired San Francisco-based DIY.org and has merged operations of the two companies. ﻿ Kyt ﻿ has rebranded itself as ﻿ DIY.org ﻿ , which was built and operated by Zach Klein, also the Founder of Vimeo.

India is the second-largest technology hub for ﻿Amazon﻿ globally and its teams are powering innovations not only for customers in the country but globally as well, Amazon Global Senior Vice President and Country Head India Amit Agarwal said.

More than 20 million people in India streamed YouTube on their TV screens in May this year — up 45 percent year-on-year, the video streaming company said. It also highlighted that a growing number of YouTube viewers prefer watching content in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and others.

“Through YourStory's Brands of India initiative, we will work closely with key leaders and ecosystem stakeholders to help discover, enable and build D2C startups in India, while powering the rise of the next 500-1000 D2C brands from India.”

— Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory

