Brands of India: Pickrr to expand warehouse network amid online shopping boom

Delhi-based ﻿Pickrr﻿ plans to increase its warehousing network to provide faster last-mile delivery as online shopping booms across India. The firm will add 15-16 warehouses "in strategic locations" by the end of this year — up from the current six to seven across India.

"As of now, we fulfill deliveries within five to six days. But we need to be a faster. So, instead of increasing the delivery fleet, we are adding more warehouses," Rhitiman Majumder, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pickrr Technologies Pvt. Ltd, said at YourStory's Brands of India event.

Rhitiman claims that adding new warehouses will help the firm to fulfil deliveries within one or two days.

Get connected to Pickrr

Team Pickrr

ALSO READ This Bengaluru-based logistics startup is building a B2B road transportation marketplace

Founded in 2015 by Rhitiman, an Indian School of Business graduate, BTech graduate Gaurav Mangla, and Ankit Kaushik, an IIT-Kanpur graduate, Pickrr provides an AI-enabled and cloud-based platform that integrates multiple channels and automates shipping for businesses. This provides companies with a seamless delivery solution supported by data, and also maintains customer relations as soon as someone places an order.

"We try and reduce pain points for online businesses. By reducing the delivery time firms can save cost on order returns," says Rhitiman.

Every online brand faces the problem of orders being returned. Instead of making money, the firm loses money on such orders as they have to pay both delivery and return cost. "Usually, it's the customers who opt for cash on delivery as their payment method who have this return problem. If we reduce the time in which a product is delivered, this problem can be solved," Rhitiman adds.

Get connected to Pickrr

With the digital market set to explode post-COVID-19 as India's active internet users are likely to touch 900 million in the next five years, online shopping is only set to grow. Pickrr also works with direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, which are currently one of the most booming startup sectors and are poised to see a surge in demand for efficient last-mile delivery partners.

Brands of India is a YourStory initiative to catalyse the growth of India's D2C economy. The initiative will bring together D2C ecosystem stakeholders, including brand builders, D2C startups, investors, corporates, and policymakers, to discover, build and help daring entrepreneurs create an additional 500 Brands of India in the next three years.

To know more about this initiative and the D2C ecosystem, visit brandsofindia.yourstory.com

Get connected to Pickrr