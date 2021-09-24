‘Over the next five years, D2C brands present at least a $100B opportunity’ – 20 quotes from YourStory’s Brands of India Summit

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our earlier articles. This special compilation of quotes focuses on the growth opportunities, enabling technologies, and marketing strategies for D2C brands. See also YourStory’s coverage of the Brands of India Summit here.

There’s no better time than now to get off your plan, launch your product or service, and go directly to consumers. - Bhavik Vasa, GetVantage

Being an entrepreneur requires you to surf through different turfs in one go. This needs passion and love for what you are doing. - Aman Gupta, boAt Lifestyle

When you're creating a brand, you should be sold everywhere, anywhere. - Manish Chowdhary, ﻿WOW Skin Science

It is extremely hard to grow a brand individually. [An umbrella ecosystem] takes away the pain of dealing with complex supply chains, logistics, building platforms, access to working capital etc. - Nitin Agarwal, GlobalBees

[Social commerce] has become even more important due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as almost all small businesses have realised the importance of selling online. - Vidit Aatrey, Meesho

By reducing the delivery time firms can save cost on order returns. - Rhitiman Majumder, Pickrr Technologies

The end consumer looks at three things primarily: the best price possible for a product, speed of delivery, and a hassle-free experience. - Rajaganesh S, Delhivery

Innovations have been sparse in consumer retail. Every time you want to innovate a product, you will replace one with another because of the limited retail shelf space. - Nitin Agarwal, GlobalBees

We feel concentrated men’s-only stores are a much required need in the country today and especially if you have a multi-branded approach, we are pretty sure it’ll work. - Angad Bhatia, ﻿MensXP﻿

Shift to digital is definitely here to stay. Consumers will adopt with time. - Ankit Mehrotra, ﻿Dineout

This period has increased the adoption of technology significantly, making both online and offline visits very seamless, especially for brands powered using technology. - Ramneek Khurana, Lenskart

In some cases, old boring technology works, and in some cases, the cutting edge technology works but always ensure the system is stable. - Sanjay Netrabile, Pepperfry

Today, it’s as easy to launch a D2C brand as it had become to launch an app five to six years ago. - Pulkit Agrawal, Trell

Infrastructure is already there in India and it is evolving. The main thing is technology adoption of the infrastructure, which will play a very key role. - Gaurav Mangla, Pickrr Technologies

India has a large illiteracy rate. If you want to take your brands rural, you will have to design your systems for last-mile customers who don't have a smartphone. - Anil Agrawal, DPIIT

In the next five years, growth of vernacular video consumption will create many opportunities for multiple businesses and diversify content creation and commerce in India — creating over 50 million self-sustainable micro-entrepreneurs and over 3,000 emerging D2C brands. - Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Trell

High costs pose limitations on the entrepreneur. Startup founders wouldn't know the kind of packaging they’d want until they do a few iterations and that’s a roadblock for them. - Prasad Date, HP Indigo

Digital printing gives brands an advantage – they can make the packaging unique and grow their business. - Ashish Vasudeva, HP Indigo

Through ecommerce, you have the ability to service 24,000 pin codes. And because of this, you can actually meet the aspirations of a lot of consumers who want these products but had to probably travel 50-100 km to the nearest city to access them in a showroom or a modern trade store. - Varun Alagh, Mamaearth

You need three things: Information, education and entertainment -- all these needs to be in their own local language to build your brand for the rural population. - Anil Agrawal, DPIIT

Being ecommerce driven, D2C brands can follow an online model to go into different markets. There are many handicraft brands that are global, as there is demand for niches. - Rishi Vasudev, G.O.A.T Brand Labs

Over the next five years, D2C brands present at least a $100 billion opportunity, and 600+ brands have raised over $1.5 billion in the past two years. - Nishant Verman, Bzaar

