Estimated to be in excess of 10,000-plus, India’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, across the smallest of categories, have gradually paved their way into the daily life of a consumer. From fashion to home products, and from food to wellness, D2C startups today have the potential to disrupt most of the consumer-focused industries.

Although at a very nascent stage, there is an urgent need for a credible platform for startups, in India’s burgeoning D2C ecosystem, to showcase their efforts. YourStory is proudly launching “500 Challenger Brands”, with an aim to discover, showcase, and amplify high-potential emerging D2C brands.

Unveiled as an exclusive YourStory property on September 17 this year, Brands of India, with a slew of initiatives, aims to help India create a line-up of 500-strong D2C Brands over the next three years, and also enable the existing D2C brands to grow their collective revenue base from the current $10 million to $100 million.

With “500 Challenger Brands”, YourStory is looking to identify 500 promising D2C Brands of India across categories such as beauty and personal care, fashion and accessories, toys and games, food and beverages, health, wellness and fitness, among others.

Over the course of next 10 months, YourStory will select the top 500 challenger brands with the potential to take India's D2C ecosystem to another level–both at the local and global scale.

The first batch of the top 100 Challenger 500 Brands will be unveiled between November - December 2021. Simultaneously, at regular intervals, YourStory will bring out the top 500 until September 2022.

The recognised brands under “500 Challenger Brands" will get due amplification on the YourStory platform.

Additionally, jury-selected challenger brands from among the 500 Challenger Brands will get nominated to 'The Brand Accelerator' --another initiative under Brands of India -- to be supported by YourStory's stakeholders’ network for mentoring and hand holding them to scale.

And there’s a lot more.

You can apply now to be a part of 500 Challenger Brands. This is an ongoing application form. Fill the application here.