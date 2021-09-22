Investing in digital gold and silver

Tarusha Mittal and Mohit Madan were running one of India's first Etherium exchanges — ethx.co — when the Reserve Bank of India banned Indian banks from supporting crypto transactions.

So, the duo decided to pivot and built a fintech app that recorded transactions on the blockchain, allowing users to diversify their portfolios beyond traditional assets by investing in multiple digital assets such as digital gold and silver. This was the genesis for OroPocket.

The startup maintains reserves of gold and silver, which are allocated to a user when they purchase it digitally. Ownership and future transactions are all recorded on the Ethereum, Tezos and Polygon blockchains.

“When these transactions are recorded on the blockchain, anyone can see it, and thus there is more transparency and security," Tarusha explains.

Further, it provides customers with financial services on top of these investments, helping make the assets liquid.

The Interview

Agnikul Cosmos designs, manufactures, tests, and launches orbital-class rockets for nanosatellites. The core idea of the startup is to build something quick and simple that can take small satellites and microsatellites to space.

Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿Agnikul﻿, talks about the plans to launch Agniban into space next year.

Editor’s Pick: Product Roadmap

Amid increased digitisation, many streaming players, marketing companies and social media platforms are using video content to grab consumers' attention.

Sanket Shah, along with Harsh Vakharia and Pankit Chheda, started ﻿InVideo﻿, a video creation and editing platform that allows anyone to create professional and high-quality videos without any prior design skills. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Leadership lessons for startup employees

After experiencing a very fast track career in a couple of high growth startups, entrepreneur Aishwarya Goel realised that young companies needed managerial and leadership guidance.

This led her to start ﻿PeakPerformer﻿, a digital coaching and learning platform startup focused on leadership and management development. Read more.

News & Updates

﻿ InMobi ﻿ -owned lock screen content platform ﻿Glance﻿, which became a unicorn last December, has crossed 151 million active users. ﻿ Glance ﻿ hit the mark in the second quarter of 2021, growing eight percent from 140 million users in Q1 2021, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

Global startup accelerator ﻿The GAIN﻿ announced the ‘graduation come startup showcase’ for its ‘StartupToScaleup’ Cohort I and II. The GAIN helps emerging tech startups to scale globally by providing access to funding, business, and active mentoring.

Bengaluru-based 10Club has rolled up its first business with the acquisition of My Newborn, a brand selling baby products on ﻿ Amazon ﻿ . It aims to build high-velocity digital native brands by partnering with entrepreneurs who have the potential to become category leaders.

﻿ Oliveboard ﻿ ﻿﻿, a Bengaluru-based edtech platform in the government exam preparation space, has announced the acquisition of SSCTube, a long-standing brand in the SSC exam space. Through this acquisition, Oliveboard crosses 9 million registered users on its platform.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“The new generation of investors in India has welcomed cryptocurrencies as a tool for financial freedom.”

— Kapil Rathi, CEO and Co-founder, CrossTower

